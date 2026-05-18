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Während viele nur über AI sprechen, baut dieses Unternehmen bereits die Infrastruktur dafür
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WKN: A2PUCQ | ISIN: KYG0519B1023 | Ticker-Symbol: 36X
Frankfurt
18.05.26 | 09:55
4,020 Euro
+2,55 % +0,100
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCENTAGE PHARMA GROUP INTERNATIONAL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCENTAGE PHARMA GROUP INTERNATIONAL 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0004,24022:58
ACCESS Newswire
18.05.2026 21:50 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Solar Power Group CEO Samuel Epstein Elected Secretary/Editor of AAPG House of Delegates; Company Accelerates AXINOD Sovereign AI Strategy

Company Concurrently Signals Expansion into High-Growth Sovereign AI Market with AXINOD Modular Infrastructure Strategy

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC Markets:TSPG), a diversified technology and environmentally efficient real estate development company, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Samuel Epstein, has been elected as Secretary/Editor for the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) House of Delegates.

Key Responsibilities of the AAPG House of Delegates:

Policy Governance:

Formulating and amending the organization's bylaws, constitution, and operational guidelines.

Membership Voice:

Serving as the primary legislative channel for affiliated regional societies worldwide.

Geographic Representation:

Coordinating communication across global sections to ensure structural alignment with executive leadership.

"It is an honor to serve the AAPG in this capacity and bridge the gap between traditional energy sectors and the technological future," said Samuel Epstein. "Our commitment to governance through the AAPG coincides with our technical mission to lead in sovereign AI infrastructure. By focusing on high-growth regions like India and China, TGI is capturing the massive momentum of the global shift toward localized, sustainable, and high-performance computing."

In tandem with this leadership appointment, TGI is aggressively advancing its position in the $29.3 billion modular data center market. Benchmarking against industrial leaders, TGI's AXINOD platform is specifically designed to capture high-value specialized verticals, including Finance-which currently commands 32.3% of the market-and Sovereign GovCloud sectors requiring domestic data geofencing.

To differentiate AXINOD from standard "data center in a box" solutions, TGI is integrating cutting-edge innovation opportunities, including Direct-to-Chip immersion cooling capable of 92% cooling energy savings. Furthermore, the company is deploying "Catching Heat" strategies, where waste heat is redirected to industrial manufacturing or community district heating-a primary use case for engine integration and micro-edge resiliency.

About TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's core strategy focuses on acquiring innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, and designs-such as the AXINOD modular AI platform-that provide a competitive market advantage and generate long-term shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Samuel Epstein
CEO, TGI Solar Power Group Inc.
Email: info@tgipower.com / www.tgipower.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-solar-power-group-ceo-samuel-epstein-elected-secretary%2feditor-of-aapg-house-1167857

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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