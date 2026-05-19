

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release preliminary Q1 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to add 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year, up from 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.3 percent on year in the three months prior.



New Zealand will provide April numbers for electronic card retail sales and Q1 data for producer prices. Card sales in March were up 0.7 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year. PPI inputs were up 0.8 percent on quarter after slipping 0.5 percent in the previous three months. Outputs rose 0.5 percent on quarter after adding 0.1 percent in the three months prior.



The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its May 5 monetary policy meeting. At the meeting, the RBA raised its key interest rate by a quarter-point to 4.35 percent as risks to inflation remain tilted to the upside. This decision followed similar quarter-point increases in February and March.



Australia also will see May results for the Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index; in April, the index slumped 12.5 percent.



Malaysia will provide April numbers for consumer prices; in March, inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year.



Hong Kong will see April figures for unemployment; in March, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.



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