Reduces industrial-inverter power loss by up to approx. 19% for more power-efficient equipment

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will begin shipping samples of ten new models of its industrial-use NX-type 1.2kV insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) module on a sequential basis starting June 15. Designed for use in inverters that control machine tools, industrial robots and large-capacity motor drive systems, the modules are equipped with the latest eighth-generation IGBTs. Compared to existing IGBT modules, the modules reduce power loss by up to approximately 19%, thereby decreasing power consumption in industrial equipment.

Mitsubishi Electric will exhibit the NX-type 1.2kV IGBT module for industrial use at Power Conversion Intelligent Motion (PCIM) Expo Conference 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany from June 9 to 11, as well as upcoming exhibitions in Japan, China and other countries.

By optimizing the IGBT and diode layout, Mitsubishi Electric was able to add a new 1000A-rated model with a rating 1.25 times that of current models, but within the same package size, realizing higher inverter output. The continued use of the Industrial NX-type package ensures the easy replacement of existing modules and helps shorten the development period for new inverters.

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Takeyoshi Komatsu

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Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

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