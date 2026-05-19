HONG KONG, May 19, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Shoucheng Holdings (697.HK)'s first-quarter operating data presented a relatively clear business picture: its core operating base remained resilient, shareholder returns continued to increase, and robotics investment and real-world deployment advanced in parallel. The company's core operating performance improved, while the digital and intelligent upgrade of its parking business, the development of its robotics ecosystem, and the realization of investment gains are becoming key priorities for the year.Based on first-quarter data, Shoucheng Holdings recorded revenue of approximately HKD327 million in the first quarter of 2026, with profit attributable to shareholders of approximately HKD79 million, representing year-on-year growth of about 18%. This indicates that the company's core operating performance continued to improve.Robotics investment is one of the important sources of future profit flexibility for Shoucheng Holdings. The company's investment portfolio already covers a number of leading companies, including Unitree Robotics, DEEP Robotics, Galbot, TowardPi Medical and others. As some portfolio companies gradually move toward listing, Shoucheng Holdings' robotics investment portfolio is also transitioning from industrial deployment to earnings realization. Kang Yu, the company secretary of Shoucheng Holdings, said that if consolidated fund investment projects complete a new round of financing in the second half of the year, related fair value changes or investment gains are expected to provide incremental contribution to the bottom line.In addition to investment, Shoucheng Holdings is also advancing the development of commercialization scenarios for robotics. Taozhu New Creation Bureau has opened six stores, covering core business districts and transportation hubs in Beijing, as its offline retail network takes shape at an accelerated pace. Online, the Wall Breaker Project has become the top-ranked humanoid robot livestreaming channel across major platforms, with cumulative views exceeding 50 million and two appearances on Douyin's trending list. Market participants noted that these initiatives show the company's attempt to build a consumer-facing gateway for product display, sales, immersive experience and content reach. For the robotics industry, after technological breakthroughs, real-world scenarios, sales channels and user feedback will become important support for commercialization.The parking business remains the operating foundation of Shoucheng Holdings. In recent years, the company has continued to promote growth in its parking business and improve asset efficiency through digital and intelligent operations. With the development of new forms of transportation such as Robotaxi services, unmanned delivery vehicles and autonomous-driving shuttles, the functional boundaries of parking scenarios are also expanding, extending from traditional parking fees to integrated functions such as EV charging, fleet dispatching, maintenance and servicing, parking and data connectivity.On this basis, Shoucheng Holdings is accelerating its Robotaxi strategic deployment and reconstructing traditional parking facilities into operational hubs for autonomous vehicles. Under this model, parking facilities are no longer merely vehicle storage spaces, but also take on infrastructure functions such as intelligent dispatching, automatic charging, outsourced maintenance services and data interaction. As autonomous-driving operation scenarios continue to expand, parking assets are expected to extend from traditional operating scenarios to infrastructure nodes for intelligent transportation.In terms of shareholder returns, the board of Shoucheng Holdings has decided to distribute a special dividend of approximately HKD470 million. Based on last year's dividend of approximately HKD310 million and the company's market capitalization of HKD13.52 billion at the close on May 15, the annual dividend yield is estimated at approximately 5.77%. Share buybacks are also an important measure for the company to strengthen shareholder returns. Since the beginning of 2026, Shoucheng Holdings has repurchased approximately HKD262 million worth of shares, with buybacks conducted on almost every trading day. The special dividend highlights the company's cash flow capability and willingness to distribute dividends, while share repurchases reflect its view of the current valuation level. Together, the two measures have helped the company form a clearer shareholder return framework.Overall, Shoucheng Holdings is advancing its business layout around three main lines: its operating foundation, shareholder returns and industrial investment. Parking assets and asset management operations provide a cash flow base; dividends and buybacks enhance capital returns; and robotics investment, Taozhu New Creation Bureau and Robotaxi-related deployment open up new room for growth. As portfolio companies advance their IPO processes, offline scenarios continue to expand and the digital and intelligent upgrade of the parking business progresses, the company's business structure is expected to be further optimized, while asset operation efficiency and industrial synergy capabilities should continue to improve.Source: Shoucheng HoldingsCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.