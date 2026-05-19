Cantargia Publishes Interim Report for The First Quarter of 2026

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Cantargia AB (publ); Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA) today announced its interim report for the first quarter of 2026.

"The first quarter of 2026 reflects both strong execution and important strategic progress for Cantargia. We have delivered promising early clinical data in MDS, advanced our pipeline, and taken decisive steps to position the Company for increased long-term value creation in a rapidly evolving treatment landscape.", said Hilde Steineger, CEO of Cantargia.

Significant events in the first quarter

New preclinical data on anti-tumor effects of nadunolimab in metastatic colorectal cancer were presented at the Keystone Cancer Immunotherapy conference.

Significant events after the end of the period

The study design and scientific rationale for the investigator-initiated Phase 1b/2a study of nadunolimab in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in microsatellite-stable (MSS) colorectal cancer were presented at AACR 2026.

Early but highly encouraging data were presented from the ongoing investigator-initiated Phase 1b/2a study evaluating nadunolimab in higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), including complete remission in all HR-MDS patients evaluated to date, leading to initiation of a formal hematological malignancies program.

In view of exciting new Phase 3 data in PDAC from Revolution Medicine's RAS inhibitor, we see a clear opportunity to enhance value by rethinking the timing and structure of the planned Phase 2b/3 PDAC study for nadunolimab so that a future pivotal program is taking full advantage of the new RAS inhibitor driven treatment landscape.

Dr. Wolfram Dempke will transition from the role of Chief Medical Officer and continue to support Cantargia as Chair of our PDAC Scientific Advisory Board

Financial information

First Quarter 2026 Net sales: SEK 0.5 M (0.0)

Operating results: SEK -36.9 M (-45.0)

Results after tax: SEK -33.0 M (-46.9)

Earnings per share: before and after dilution, SEK -0.13 (-0.19)

Equity/assets ratio: 87 (59) per cent

Cash and cash equivalents: SEK 246.0 M (103.9)

Short-term investments: SEK 12 M (0.0)

In conjunction to the report, Cantargia invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on May 19, at 3:00 p.m. CEST, where Cantargia's CEO, Hilde Steineger, and CFO, Patrik Renblad, will present Cantargia and comment on the report, followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via audiocast, please use the link below. Via the web session you will be able to ask written questions. Webcast: https://cantargia.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026.

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference: https://events.inderes.com/cantargia/q1-report-2026/dial-in.

The webcast will also be available on demand on Cantargia's corporate website: www.cantargia.com

For further information, please contact

Hilde Steineger, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: info@cantargia.com

This information is information that Cantargia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-19 07:00 CEST.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. In September 2025, the acquisition of CAN10 by Otsuka Pharmaceutical was completed.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

Attachments

Interim Report Q1 2026

SOURCE: Cantargia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cantargia-publishes-interim-report-for-the-first-quarter-of-2026-1168162