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WKN: A2JAZX | ISIN: SE0006371126 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V3
Frankfurt
06.05.26 | 08:03
0,311 Euro
+3,32 % +0,010
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANTARGIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANTARGIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3420,35811:17
ACCESS Newswire
06.05.2026 10:26 Uhr
130 Leser
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Invitation to the Presentation of Cantargia's Interim Report for Q1 2026

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Cantargia AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA) will publish the company's interim report for Q1 2026 on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 07:00 a.m. CEST.

In conjunction to the report, investors, analysts, and media are invited to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on May 19, at 3:00 p.m. CEST, where Cantargia's CEO Hilde Steineger, and CFO Patrik Renblad, will present Cantargia and comment on the report, followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via audiocast, please use the link below. Via the web session you will be able to ask written questions. Webcast: https://cantargia.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026.

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
https://events.inderes.com/cantargia/q1-report-2026/dial-in.

The webcast will also be available on demand on Cantargia's corporate website: www.cantargia.com

For further information, please contact
Hilde Steineger, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: info@cantargia.com

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. In September 2025, the acquisition of CAN10 by Otsuka Pharmaceutical was completed.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

Attachments
Invitation to the Presentation of Cantargia's Interim Report for Q1 2026

SOURCE: Cantargia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-cantargias-interim-report-for-q1-20-1164155

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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