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WKN: A2JAZX | ISIN: SE0006371126 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V3
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 08:05
0,240 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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CANTARGIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
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CANTARGIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
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0,2420,30121:47
ACCESS Newswire
28.05.2026 21:38 Uhr
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Cantargia AB to Host Webcast Covering Rights Issue, Loan Agreement, and Strategic Priorities

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / Cantargia (STO:CANTA) - With reference to the Company's press release on May 28, 2026, regarding the decision to conduct a rights issue in combination with a loan, Cantargia AB (Publ) ("Cantargia" or the "Company") invites shareholders, analysts and the press to a live web cast on June 1, 2026, at 4 pm CEST with details below.

"This rights issue strengthens our ability to deliver on nadunolimab's full potential," said Hilde Steineger, CEO of Cantargia. "We can now move beyond our current preclinical commitments to capture emerging opportunities in PDAC, including combination strategies with RAS inhibitors, while at the same time advancing promising early signals in high-risk MDS and AML. With this added financial flexibility, we are better positioned to build nadunolimab as a backbone therapy across both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, and to create long-term value for patients and shareholders."

The proceeds from the rights issue and loan agreement will strengthen Cantargia's financial position and enable expansion of its clinical development strategy beyond current commitments of the Company's preclinical research, supporting new opportunities in the evolving PDAC treatment landscape.

Preclinical data indicate that IL1RAP targeting with nadunolimab complements RAS inhibition and may enhance anti-tumor activity, supporting planned combination study. The increased financial flexibility allows Cantargia to advance these opportunities while progressing existing preclinical programs, reinforcing nadunolimab's potential as a backbone therapy. Continued development in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel is supported by encouraging efficacy and manageable safety.

Cantargia has also reported promising early clinical data from an ongoing investigator-initiated Phase 1b/2a study at MD Anderson Cancer Center in MDS and AML, where IL1RAP is overexpressed. In the high-risk MDS cohort, all five evaluable patients achieved complete remission in Phase 1b, based on early but notable data. The study is now advancing into Phase 2a, expected to enroll approximately 40 patients.

These results expand nadunolimab's clinical potential into hematology and, supported by the strengthened financial position, enable further development planning in MDS as a significant long-term opportunity for the Company.

Participants who wish to join the audio cast, please use the link below. Via the web session you will be able to ask written questions. Webcast: https://cantargia.events.inderes.com/press-conference_2026/register

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. There will be an opportunity to ask questions verbally via the teleconference: https://events.inderes.com/cantargia/press-conference_2026/dial-in

For further information, please contact
Hilde Steineger, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: info@cantargia.com

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. Cantargia's oncology program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically, primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Positive data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. In September 2025, the acquisition of CAN10 by Otsuka Pharmaceutical was completed.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

Attachments
Cantargia AB to Host Webcast covering Rights Issue, Loan Agreement, and Strategic Priorities

SOURCE: Cantargia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cantargia-ab-to-host-webcast-covering-rights-issue-loan-agreement-and-1171665

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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