Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation - VW Bank 3 Tranche EUR

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19

Pre Stabilisation - VW Bank 3 Tranche EUR

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

19 May 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Volkswagen Bank Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung

[·]% EUR [·] million Senior Non-Preferred Green Notes due [26] November 2028

[·]% EUR [·] million Senior Non-Preferred Green Notes due [26] November 2030

[·]% EUR [·] million Senior Non-Preferred Green Notes due [26] November 2033

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Volkswagen Bank GmbH Guarantor (if any): none Aggregate nominal amount: 2.5yr EUR Benchmark 4.5yr EUR Benchmark 9.5yr EUR Benchmark Description: 2.5yr EUR Green Senior, Non-Preferred Notes due 26 November 2028 / 4.5yr EUR Green Senior, Non-Preferred Notes due 26 November 2030 / 9.5yr EUR Green Senior, Non-Preferred Notes due 26 November 2033 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: DIP Programme, denoms 100k/100k, Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Payment date 26 May 2026 Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG BBVA BNP Paribas SA Citigroup SMBC Nikko Stabilisation period expected to start on: 19 May 2026 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange (regulated market)

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END