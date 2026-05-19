Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.700% Preisexplosion: Wird dieser US-Wolfram-Nanocap jetzt neu bewertet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 766403 | ISIN: DE0007664039 | Ticker-Symbol: VOW3
Xetra
19.05.26 | 09:50
87,98 Euro
+0,23 % +0,20
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLKSWAGEN AG VZ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,8087,8410:05
87,8287,8610:05
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 08:54 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation - VW Bank 3 Tranche EUR

Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation - VW Bank 3 Tranche EUR

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19

Pre Stabilisation - VW Bank 3 Tranche EUR

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

19 May 2026

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Volkswagen Bank Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung

[·]% EUR [·] million Senior Non-Preferred Green Notes due [26] November 2028

[·]% EUR [·] million Senior Non-Preferred Green Notes due [26] November 2030

[·]% EUR [·] million Senior Non-Preferred Green Notes due [26] November 2033

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer:

Volkswagen Bank GmbH

Guarantor (if any):

none

Aggregate nominal amount:

2.5yr EUR Benchmark

4.5yr EUR Benchmark

9.5yr EUR Benchmark

Description:

2.5yr EUR Green Senior, Non-Preferred Notes due 26 November 2028 / 4.5yr EUR Green Senior, Non-Preferred Notes due 26 November 2030 / 9.5yr EUR Green Senior, Non-Preferred Notes due 26 November 2033

Offer price:

tbc

Other offer terms:

DIP Programme, denoms 100k/100k, Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Payment date 26 May 2026

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers:

Commerzbank AG

BBVA

BNP Paribas SA

Citigroup

SMBC Nikko

Stabilisation period expected to start on:

19 May 2026

Stabilisation period expected to end on:

no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.

The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Stabilisation trading venue:

Luxembourg Stock Exchange (regulated market)

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.