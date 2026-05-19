

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DCC PLC (DCC.L), a multi-energy sales, marketing, and support company, on Tuesday reported a decline in pre-tax income for the full year, hurt by a fall in revenue amidst a drop in the sales volumes of energy products.



For the 12-month period to March 31, the company posted a pre-tax income of GBP 374.118 million, less than GBP 381.203 million in the previous year. Net profit was GBP 13.358 million, or 14.12 pence per share, compared with GBP 206.490 million, or 208.44 pence per share, in the prior year.



Loss from the discontinued operations was GBP 258.716 million, compared with a loss of GBP 85.805 million a year ago. Profit from continuing operations was GBP 286.964 million, less than GBP 307.026 million last year.



Operating profit slipped to GBP 461.040 million from the prior year's GBP 481.868 million. Revenue was GBP 15.441 billion, down from GBP 15.904 billion in the previous year.



DCC Energy sold 14.7 billion liters of product for the year, down 3.2% from the prior year. Volumes in the Energy Products business declined by 3.1%, mainly due to lower commercial volumes in the company's Nordic region, the impact of milder weather, and the disposal of the liquid gas business in Hong Kong & Macau. Fuel volumes in the Mobility business moved down by 3.4%, reflecting network optimization, which resulted in lower, but more profitable, volumes.



For the full year, the Board will pay a final dividend of 147.22 pence per share, which will bring the total dividend for the year to 216.72 pence per share, higher than last year's 206.40 pence per share. The final dividend is expected to be paid on July 23 to the shareholders on the register as of May 29.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News