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1.700% Preisexplosion: Wird dieser US-Wolfram-Nanocap jetzt neu bewertet?
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WKN: 903840 | ISIN: IE0002424939 | Ticker-Symbol: DCC
München
19.05.26 | 08:03
68,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DCC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DCC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,5070,0010:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DCC
DCC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DCC PLC68,000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.