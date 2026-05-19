NIBE Industrier AB: Stable growth and improved operating margin

NET SALES

Net sales amounted to SEK 9,650 (9,673) million

GROWTH

Growth amounted to -0.2% (7.1% at fixed exchange rates)

OPERATING PROFIT

Operating profit amounted to SEK 868 (782) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 9.0% (8.1%)

PROFIT AFTER NET FINANCIAL ITEMS

Profit after net financial items amounted to amounted to SEK 675 (514) million)

NET PROFIT

Net profit amounted to SEK 504 (391) million

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.25 (0.19)

Contacts

For questions, please contact:

Hans Backman, CFO

hans.backman@nibe.se

+46 433 27 30 00

About Us

NIBE Group

- an international Group with companies and a presence worldwide

The NIBE Group is an international company that contributes to a reduced carbon footprint and better utilization of energy. In our three business areas - Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves - we develop, manufacture and market a wide range of environmentally friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort in all types of properties, plus components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in industry and infrastructure.



Since its beginnings in the town of Markaryd in the Swedish province of Småland more than 70 years ago, NIBE has grown into an international company with an average of 20,500 (20,600) employees and an international presence. From the very start, the company has been driven by a strong culture of entrepreneurship and a passion for corporate responsibility. Its success factors are long-term investments in sustainable product development and strategic acquisitions. Combined, these factors have brought about strong, targeted growth, which generated sales of just under SEK 40 (40) billion in 2025.



NIBE has been listed under the name NIBE Industrier AB on the Nasdaq Nordic Large Cap list since 1997, with a secondary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2011.

This information is information that NIBE Industrier is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-19 08:00 CEST.