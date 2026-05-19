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WKN: A3CRAH | ISIN: SE0015988019 | Ticker-Symbol: NJB
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 10:09
3,970 Euro
-1,39 % -0,056
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9373,93910:14
3,9363,94010:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NIBE Industrier AB: Stable growth and improved operating margin

NET SALES
Net sales amounted to SEK 9,650 (9,673) million

GROWTH
Growth amounted to -0.2% (7.1% at fixed exchange rates)

OPERATING PROFIT
Operating profit amounted to SEK 868 (782) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 9.0% (8.1%)

PROFIT AFTER NET FINANCIAL ITEMS
Profit after net financial items amounted to amounted to SEK 675 (514) million)

NET PROFIT
Net profit amounted to SEK 504 (391) million

EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.25 (0.19)

Contacts
For questions, please contact:
Hans Backman, CFO
hans.backman@nibe.se
+46 433 27 30 00

About Us
NIBE Group
- an international Group with companies and a presence worldwide

The NIBE Group is an international company that contributes to a reduced carbon footprint and better utilization of energy. In our three business areas - Climate Solutions, Element and Stoves - we develop, manufacture and market a wide range of environmentally friendly, energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort in all types of properties, plus components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in industry and infrastructure.

Since its beginnings in the town of Markaryd in the Swedish province of Småland more than 70 years ago, NIBE has grown into an international company with an average of 20,500 (20,600) employees and an international presence. From the very start, the company has been driven by a strong culture of entrepreneurship and a passion for corporate responsibility. Its success factors are long-term investments in sustainable product development and strategic acquisitions. Combined, these factors have brought about strong, targeted growth, which generated sales of just under SEK 40 (40) billion in 2025.

NIBE has been listed under the name NIBE Industrier AB on the Nasdaq Nordic Large Cap list since 1997, with a secondary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2011.

This information is information that NIBE Industrier is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-19 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.