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WKN: A1J8G8 | ISIN: SE0004899474 | Ticker-Symbol: 7UX
Frankfurt
19.05.26 | 08:55
0,006 Euro
-41,18 % -0,004
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAGO NANOMEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 09:26 Uhr
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Spago Nanomedical Publishes the Annual Report for 2025

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F)

Spago Nanomedical's annual report for 2025 is from today available at the company's website, https://spagonanomedical.se/investor-relations/financial-reports

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish company in clinical development phase. The company's development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise treatment and diagnosis of cancer and other debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

Attachments

Spago Nanomedical AB Annual Report 2025

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/spago-nanomedical-publishes-the-annual-report-for-2025-1168170

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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