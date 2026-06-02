With effect from June 03, 2026, the subscription rights in Spago Nanomedical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 12, 2026.
With effect from June 03, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Spago Nanomedical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 01, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|SPAGO TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029278134
|Order book ID:
|516753
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from June 03, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Spago Nanomedical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 01, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|SPAGO BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029278142
|Order book ID:
|516754
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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