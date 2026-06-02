Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SPAGO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029278134 Order book ID: 516753 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SPAGO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029278142 Order book ID: 516754 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from June 03, 2026, the subscription rights in Spago Nanomedical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 12, 2026.With effect from June 03, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Spago Nanomedical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 01, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB