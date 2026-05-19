

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The greenback fell to 1.1660 against the euro, from an early 1-1/2-month high of 1.1608.



The greenback dropped to 0.7841 against the franc, from an early nearly 3-week high of 0.7877.



The greenback declined to a 4-day low of 1.3449 against the pound, from an early 1-1/2-month high of 1.3302.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.22 against the euro, 0.76 against the franc and 1.43 against the pound.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News