Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) (FSE: 2OH) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its airborne geophysical survey program at its Burnt Hill Tungsten Project located in New Brunswick, Canada. The survey was conducted by Xcalibur MPH (Canada) Ltd. utilizing the company's advanced HeliTEM helicopter-borne Time Domain Electromagnetic ("TDEM") and magnetic system.

The airborne survey program covered approximately 1,755 line-kilometres across the Burnt Hill Project and was designed to identify conductive mineralization associated with tungsten-bearing systems and related intrusive structures at depth. The survey incorporated 100 metre line spacing with 1,000 metre tie lines and deployed a 21-metre transmitter loop HeliTEM system capable of detecting deep conductive bodies through low-noise receivers and long on-time waveform technology.





Figure 1: Burnt Hill Tungsten Project - Magnetic TMI Map

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Figure 2: Burnt Hill Tungsten Project - Differential Conductivity 250m Depth Slice

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The Company also announces that it has engaged Condor North Consulting ULC ("Condor") to complete the processing, interpretation, and analysis of the airborne geophysical data collected by Xcalibur, along with historical geological and geophysical datasets from the Burnt Hill Project.

Condor will conduct a comprehensive analysis program integrating the newly acquired HeliTEM data with historical DIGHEM electromagnetic surveys, induced polarization ("IP") surveys, ground magnetic surveys, geological mapping, geochemical data, and historical drilling information. The objective of the program is to establish and refine a modern geophysical targeting model for Burnt Hill and prioritize high-quality drill targets for the Company's planned Phase 1 drill program.

Key components of Condor's analysis program include:

Layered earth inversion processing of both DIGHEM and HeliTEM electromagnetic datasets;

Derivation of conductivity parameters including AdTau conductivity analysis;

Merging and advanced processing of airborne magnetic datasets to create a comprehensive magnetic interpretation model;

2D inversion and 3D modeling of historical induced polarization data;

GeoInterp geological interpretation and structural analysis of the integrated geophysical dataset;

Identification and ranking of conductive and structural targets associated with tungsten, molybdenum, and tin mineralization across the Burnt Hill property.

Condor's work is expected to generate a series of advanced targeting products including conductivity depth slices, interpreted structural models, ranked conductor maps, MultiPlot geophysical sections, GIS deliverables, and a final interpretive report to support drill targeting and future exploration planning.

Hugh Rogers, CEO of Nexcel Metals Corp., commented:

"The successful completion of the airborne survey represents another significant milestone in advancing the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project toward drilling. The high-resolution HeliTEM survey has provided Nexcel with a modern and extensive geophysical dataset over one of North America's most historically significant tungsten districts.

"We are also very pleased to engage Condor North Consulting, a highly respected geophysical consulting group with extensive expertise in advanced geophysical interpretation and mineral targeting. By integrating the new HeliTEM data with historical geophysical and geological datasets, we believe the Company will be in a strong position to identify and prioritize high-quality drill targets ahead of our proposed initial drill program."

About Condor North Consulting ULC

Condor North Consulting ULC is a geophysical consulting and mineral exploration services firm specializing in advanced geophysical data processing, interpretation, and geological targeting for mineral exploration projects globally. The company provides integrated geophysical consulting services utilizing electromagnetic, magnetic, induced polarization, and GeoInterp analytical methodologies to assist exploration companies in identifying and prioritizing mineral targets.

About Xcalibur MPH (Canada) Ltd.

Xcalibur is a leading provider of airborne geophysical services, offering advanced technologies and high-resolution data acquisition worldwide. The Company specializes in electromagnetic, magnetic, and gravity surveys for mineral exploration.

Qualified Person

Francis Newton, P.Geo, a consultant of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Newton is not independent of the Company.

About Nexcel Metals Corp

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Project located in the Province of Québec and the Burnt Hill Project located in the Province of New Brunswick.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Hugh Rogers"

CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Nexcel expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Nexcel based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Nexcel's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nexcel does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: Nexcel Metals Corp.