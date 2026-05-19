AlzeCure Pharma to host live seminar on the pain project TrkA-NAM ACD137 with a focus on osteoarthritis and neuropathic pain

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6), a biotech company that develops candidate drugs for diseases affecting the nervous system, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that it will host a live seminar on 26 May from 14:00 to 15:00 CEST focusing on ACD137, the leading drug candidate in the TrkA-NAM pain project.

The company recently published new results* for the TrkA-NAM pain project ACD137, and the purpose of the presentations is to explain the the background and opportunities for ACD137. This includes pain indications such as osteoarthritis and chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain, areas with significant unmet medical needs.

The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session where participants can submit questions.

The presenters from AlzeCure are Martin Jönsson (CEO), Dr. Märta Segerdahl (Chief Medical Officer), and Dr. Pontus Forsell (Head of Discovery & Research).

Hosted in collaboration with Finwire, the event requires no prior registration and can be followed via:

https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/alzecure-pharma/new-data-in-novel-pain-project-trka-nam-against-osteoartritis/

The presentations will be conducted in English and will also be available for later viewing on AlzeCure's website: https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/

Agenda:

14:00 Introduction to AlzeCure Pharma and project status - Martin Jönsson, CEO

14:05 TrkA-NAM in pain - Major unmet medical needs & indication areas - Dr. Märta Segerdahl, CMO

14:20 TrkA-NAM - Next-generation non-opioid analgesics - Dr. Pontus Forsell, Head of Discovery & Research

14:40 Q&A - Martin Westerlund, moderator FinWire

14:55 Concluding Remarks - Martin Jönsson

* Forsell P, et al. Scand J Pain. 2026 Apr 27;26(1). https://www.degruyterbrill.com/document/doi/10.1515/sjpain-2026-0007/html

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Tel: +46 707 86 94 43

martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure is a Swedish clinical stage biotech company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore, Alzstatin and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of one symptomatic drug candidate where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore has received an EU grant from the European Innovation Council and is being prepared for phase 2. Alzstatin focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Painless contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain with positive phase 2 results and orphan drug designation from the FDA in the USA and from EMA in Europe for the rare pain disease erythromelalgia, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.



FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

About TrkA-NAM

The TrkA-NAM project, which is in research phase, is focused on the treatment of pain. The target mechanism, NGF / TrkA signaling, is well-validated both preclinically and clinically and provides a promising alternative to new analgesics without the side effects and addiction problems observed with opioids. Substances developed in the project have recently been shown to also have anti-inflammatory properties.

For the TrkA-NAM drug project, we have leveraged our knowledge concerning the underlying biology for the NeuroRestore platform in order to develop new compounds that focus on providing pain relief in conditions associated with severe pain.

The goal of the project is to develop a small-molecule TrkA-negative allosteric modulator for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain and other severe pain disorders. The global osteoarthritis market is expected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2025, from USD 7.3 billion in 2020. Growth in this market is driven by factors such as the increasing occurrence of osteoarthritis, the growing aging population, and an increase in the number of sports injuries. Over 400 million people worldwide suffer from painful and activity-limiting osteoarthritis of the hip or knee. Many patients experience insufficient pain relief or side effects with current treatment, which today usually consist of NSAIDs or opiates and there is a great need for more effective and better tolerated drugs in this field. Read more about TrkA-NAM on our homepage.

Image Attachments

Martin Jönsson O Märta Segerdahl AlzeCure Pharma

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AlzeCure Pharma to host live seminar on the pain project TrkA-NAM ACD137 with a focus on osteoarthritis and neuropathic pain

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alzecure-pharma-to-host-live-seminar-on-the-pain-project-trka-nam-acd-1168177