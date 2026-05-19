Funding Circle Holdings Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 19-May-2026 / 09:39 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 May 2026 LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Funding Circle Holdings plc ("the Company") Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility Participation in the Share Incentive Plan The Company announces that on 18 May 2026, Lisa Jacobs and Tony Nicol acquired a further interest in the Company's shares as a result of their participation in the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP"). The SIP is an HMRC approved all employee share plan, under which employees are able to purchase 'Partnership Shares' using deductions from salary each month and/or make a lump sum payment from their salary. For each Partnership Share purchased employees receive two free 'Matching Shares'. This was an automated purchase instruction arranged with a third-party provider as per the SIP rules. Details of the Partnership Shares acquired on behalf of, and the Matching Shares awarded to, Lisa Jacobs and Tony Nicol under the SIP, whom opted to make a lump sum payment in May 2026, are set out below: Name of PDMR Number of Partnership Shares Number of Matching Shares Lisa Jacobs 1,315 2,630 Tony Nicol 1,314 2,628

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

Acquisition of Partnership Shares

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: i. Lisa Jacobs ii. Tony Nicol 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: i. Chief Executive Officer ii. Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Funding Circle Holdings plc b) LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each type of instrument: b) Identification code: GB00BG0TPX62 c) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of Partnership Shares under the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan Price(s) Volume(s) d) Price(s) and volume(s): i. 136.9 pence 1,315 ii. 136.9 pence 1,314

Aggregated information:

Aggregated Aggregated price (weighted average) Volume e) Aggregated volume: i. 1,315 136.9 pence ii. 1,314 136.9 pence

f) Date of the transaction: 18 May 2026

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Award of Matching Shares

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: i. Lisa Jacobs ii. Tony Nicol 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: i. Chief Executive Officer ii. Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Funding Circle Holdings plc b) LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each type of instrument: b) Identification code: GB00BG0TPX62 c) Nature of the transaction: Award of Matching Shares under the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan Price Volume(s) d) Price(s) and volume(s): i. Nil 2,630 ii. Nil 2,628 Aggregated Aggregated price (weighted average) Aggregated information: volume e) i. 2,630 Nil ii. 2,628 Nil

f) Date of the transaction: 18 May 2026

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than GBP17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.

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ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 427875 EQS News ID: 2329842 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 19, 2026 04:39 ET (08:39 GMT)