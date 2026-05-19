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WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
19.05.26 | 09:16
1,520 Euro
-1,30 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4901,62011:42
Dow Jones News
19.05.2026 11:15 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 
19-May-2026 / 09:39 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
19 May 2026 
 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

Funding Circle Holdings plc ("the Company") 
 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility 

Participation in the Share Incentive Plan 

The Company announces that on 18 May 2026, Lisa Jacobs and Tony Nicol acquired a further interest in the Company's 
shares as a result of their participation in the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP"). 

The SIP is an HMRC approved all employee share plan, under which employees are able to purchase 'Partnership Shares' 
using deductions from salary each month and/or make a lump sum payment from their salary. For each Partnership Share 
purchased employees receive two free 'Matching Shares'.  This was an automated purchase instruction arranged with a 
third-party provider as per the SIP rules. 

Details of the Partnership Shares acquired on behalf of, and the Matching Shares awarded to, Lisa Jacobs and Tony Nicol 
under the SIP, whom opted to make a lump sum payment in May 2026, are set out below: 

Name of PDMR    Number of Partnership Shares    Number of Matching Shares 
 
Lisa Jacobs     1,315                2,630 
 
Tony Nicol     1,314                2,628

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail:

Acquisition of Partnership Shares 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name:                    i. Lisa Jacobs 
                             ii. Tony Nicol 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status:              i. Chief Executive Officer 
                             ii. Chief Financial Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:      Initial notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name:                   Funding Circle Holdings plc 
 
b)      LEI:                    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a)      Description of the financial instrument,  Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
       type of instrument: 
 
 
b)      Identification code:            GB00BG0TPX62 
 
c)      Nature of the transaction:         Acquisition of Partnership Shares under the Funding Circle 
                             Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan 

                             Price(s)             Volume(s) 
 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s):           i. 136.9 pence 1,315 
 
                             ii. 136.9 pence 1,314

Aggregated information: 

Aggregated 
         
                                       Aggregated price (weighted average) 
 
                             Volume 
e)     Aggregated volume: 
 
                         i. 1,315   136.9 pence 
 
         
                             ii. 1,314   136.9 pence

f) Date of the transaction: 18 May 2026

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Award of Matching Shares 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name:                     i. Lisa Jacobs 
                              ii. Tony Nicol 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status:               i. Chief Executive Officer 
                              ii. Chief Financial Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:       Initial notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name:                    Funding Circle Holdings plc 
 
b)      LEI:                     2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
a)      Description of the financial instrument,   Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
       type of instrument: 
 
 
b)      Identification code:             GB00BG0TPX62 
 
c)      Nature of the transaction:          Award of Matching Shares under the Funding Circle Holdings 
                              plc Share Incentive Plan 

                              Price           Volume(s) 
 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s):            i. Nil 2,630 
 
                              ii. Nil 2,628 
                              Aggregated 
                                        Aggregated price (weighted average) 
       Aggregated information: 
                              volume 
e) 
 
                           i. 2,630   Nil 
 
 
                              ii. 2,628   Nil

f) Date of the transaction: 18 May 2026

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than GBP17bn in credit to over 125,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 427875 
EQS News ID:  2329842 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2329842&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2026 04:39 ET (08:39 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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