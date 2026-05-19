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WKN: A3D3G6 | ISIN: US36266G1076 | Ticker-Symbol: L0T
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 12:40
52,61 Euro
-0,36 % -0,19
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PR Newswire
19.05.2026 12:06 Uhr
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FAMAR Group announces contract manufacturing agreement with GE HealthCare

HOMBURG, Germany, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FAMAR Group, a leading European pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has signed a contract manufacturing agreement with GE HealthCare to fill and finish vials of GE HealthCare's iodine-based contrast media, at its newly acquired site in Homburg, Germany, with commercial supply due to begin in 2028.

This agreement will enable GE HealthCare to expand its manufacturing capacity for Europe-based customers of its iodine-based contrast media, used in Computed Tomography, X-Ray, and interventional imaging to enhance visualization of organs, blood vessels and tissues to support clinical diagnosis. The Homburg site is targeted to provide up to 25 million patient doses, annually, into GE HealthCare's supply network by 2031.

Dr. Riku Rautsola, CEO of the FAMAR Group, said: "The Homburg site will provide world-class manufacturing with scalable capacity. We are proud to be working with GE HealthCare and, over time, other businesses at the Homburg site, to provide manufacturing at the highest of standards to support their evolving needs."

FAMAR Group acquired the Homburg site from MiP Pharma in September 2025 and plans to develop it into a multi-customer CDMO platform, strengthening its footprint in high-value dosage forms, expanding its capabilities in aseptic and lyophilized fill & finish and becoming the centre of excellence for sterile supply.

François Roche, General Manager, EMEA, for GE HealthCare's Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDx) segment, said: "This agreement will enable us to continue to scale up production capacity for our European customers to meet increasing demand, while also further increasing the resiliency of our network."

With active pharmaceutical ingredients from its Lindesnes facility in Norway, GE HealthCare delivers over 100 million patient doses of contrast media globally every year. FAMAR's Homburg site is one of seven FAMAR Group facilities across Europe, enhancing the company's ability to serve its customers with flexible, high-quality, and scalable production solutions.

About Famar

Famar is a leading European services provider for the development and production of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products (CDMO). With 7 manufacturing sites and 2 R&D centers for pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, in Greece, Italy Spain and Germany, Famar produces annually 1700 unique product codes for pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies. Famar strategically emphasizes continuous investment in quality, technical expertise and equipment, continuous enrichment of its services portfolio ensuring a steady growth of drug development and production services for more than 120 customers to more than 80 markets worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.famar-group.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/famar-group-announces-contract-manufacturing-agreement-with-ge-healthcare-302775982.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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