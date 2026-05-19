EQS-News: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

BFCH Closes Ancient Extracts USA Acquisition, Accelerating UNLOCKD's Transition Into a Scalable Consumer Wellness Operating Platform



19.05.2026 / 12:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Company Advances Commercial Expansion Strategy Across DTC and Retail Channels as BFCH Continues Executing Long-Term Platform Growth Strategy LANCASTER, PA - May 19, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: BFCH), doing business as UNLOCKD Inc. ("BFCH" or the "Company"), today announced the successful closing of its previously announced acquisition of VerdaGenix, LLC, owner and operator of the Ancient Extracts USA wellness platform, pursuant to definitive transaction documents executed and finalized by the parties. With the closing complete, Ancient Extracts USA officially becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of BFCH, adding an established operating wellness platform featuring active direct-to-consumer infrastructure, commercial operations, proprietary formulations, intellectual property, supplier relationships, inventory, fulfillment capabilities, digital marketing systems, customer acquisition infrastructure, and a diversified catalogue of more than 20 wellness SKUs already commercialized and in market. Management believes the acquisition represents a defining milestone in the Company's evolution into a scalable operating platform focused on wellness, performance, functional products, and human optimization. The transaction follows a series of major strategic developments completed by BFCH over the past year, including the elimination of more than $2 million in legacy convertible debt obligations, strengthening of the Company's balance sheet and governance infrastructure, restoration of disclosure compliance, acquisition of the EVERMIND intellectual property platform, expansion of executive leadership, and continued execution of the Company's broader long-term operating strategy. Management stated that the Company is now actively transitioning Ancient Extracts into a broader commercialization and expansion phase focused on scaling both direct-to-consumer operations and retail distribution opportunities. BFCH confirmed that it is advancing strategic growth capital initiatives designed to support inventory expansion, operational scaling, customer acquisition, retail channel development, and broader commercialization execution as the platform continues expanding. Management believes the completion of the acquisition significantly de-risks the Company's broader operating strategy by establishing an active commercial foundation upon which future growth initiatives can now be accelerated. With operating infrastructure, products, customer acquisition systems, and commercialization capabilities already in place, the Company's focus is shifting toward securing and deploying strategic growth capital intended to fuel expanded distribution, customer acquisition, inventory scaling, retail penetration, operational infrastructure, and broader long-term platform expansion initiatives. The Company stated that it expects to begin announcing additional operational milestones, including retail initiatives, strategic partnerships, purchase order activity, expanded distribution opportunities, and broader capital formation initiatives intended to support the continued commercialization and scaling of the platform as BFCH executes on its long-term operating and expansion strategy. John P. Gorst, Chief Executive Officer of BFCH, stated: "We are not attempting to create a concept from scratch. Ancient Extracts already has operating infrastructure, commercialized products, existing customers, active distribution channels, and a brand foundation capable of meaningful expansion. Just as importantly, we believe the products themselves resonate strongly with consumers and are aligned with major long-term trends surrounding wellness, performance, and human optimization. Our focus now is execution, commercialization scale, and building a significantly larger operating platform around assets we believe possess real long-term value." Mr. Gorst continued: "What makes this particularly compelling is the combination of operational infrastructure, strategic positioning, governance improvements, commercialization capabilities, and broader capital markets initiatives all occurring simultaneously. We believe the market is materially underestimating the scale of the opportunity being assembled here. Our objective is to continue aggressively but intelligently expanding distribution, strengthening operations, pursuing strategic partnerships, and building a platform capable of creating meaningful long-term shareholder value." Jordan P. Balencic, D.O., Chairman and Chief Science Officer of BFCH, stated: "Closing Ancient Extracts represents a transformational milestone for BFCH and UNLOCKD. We believe we are still in the early stages of building what can become a much larger operating platform centered around wellness, performance, functional products, cognitive health, and human optimization. The foundation now being established is significantly stronger than many investors currently appreciate." Dr. Balencic continued: "Our focus now shifts from corporate restructuring and platform assembly toward commercialization, operational execution, strategic expansion, and long-term value creation. We believe Ancient Extracts provides a powerful operating nucleus capable of supporting broader growth initiatives across both digital commerce and retail distribution channels, while also creating opportunities for future acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and continued platform expansion." The Company also confirmed that management continues actively evaluating additional acquisition opportunities, strategic partnerships, operating assets, and commercialization initiatives aligned with its broader long-term strategy. Separately, the Company recently received a formal legal opinion from securities counsel concluding that BFCH is not a shell company under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 based upon the Company's operating strategy, asset base, acquisitions, and ongoing operational activities. About UNLOCKD Inc. (OTCID: BFCH) UNLOCKD Inc. is a public operating platform focused on identifying, acquiring, commercializing, and scaling high-potential consumer brands and operating assets across wellness, functional products, cognitive health, performance nutrition, and human optimization categories. The Company's strategy combines strategic acquisitions, commercialization infrastructure, operational execution, and long-term capital markets initiatives to build a scalable multi-brand platform positioned for long-term growth and shareholder value creation. Visit www.UNLOCKDinc.com for corporate information.

View current filings on OTC Markets.

Follow @BFCHco on X for verified updates. Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated growth, commercialization initiatives, retail expansion, distribution opportunities, strategic partnerships, operating performance, scalability, governance initiatives, future acquisitions, capital formation activities, and long-term business strategy. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, projections, and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may affect actual results include, but are not limited to, financing availability, operational execution, inventory management, integration risks, retail channel acceptance, market conditions, regulatory developments, competition, consumer demand, supply chain risks, and the Company's ability to successfully scale acquired operations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements except as required by law. Investor Relations Contact

Jordan P. Balencic, D.O.

Chairman & Chief Science Officer

Email: jbalencic@thinkevermind.com

Phone: (813) 693-1377

News Source: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.





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