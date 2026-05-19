AVEVA and Amazon Web Services Announce Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Industrial Intelligence in the Cloud

The agreement brings AVEVA's industrial software portfolio to AWS, enabling customers to design, operate, and optimize industrial assets with greater efficiency, lower cost, and AI-powered insights

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MILAN, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) to accelerate the delivery of industrial intelligence in the cloud. The agreement deepens the companies' existing relationship and establishes a framework for joint technology development, go-to-market execution, and customer migration support across the global industrial sector.

Under the terms of the agreement, AVEVA will expand its CONNECT industrial intelligence platform on AWS, as part of its broader move to a multi-cloud architecture. By using services including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), AVEVA will deliver both public and private SaaS capabilities for industrial customers worldwide, accelerating this multi-cloud strategy and reinforcing AVEVA's commitment to flexibility and scalability. The collaboration also encompasses listing AVEVA products on AWS Marketplace, joint customer migration programs, and a shared commitment to training and certification across both organizations.

By bringing CONNECT and the broader AVEVA portfolio to AWS, the two companies aim to give industrial customers a faster, more scalable path to cloud-native operations, reducing the complexity and cost of managing on-premises infrastructure while enabling new AI-driven capabilities that were previously impractical at scale.

"Industrial companies are sitting on decades of operational data that holds enormous, untapped value," said Rob McGreevy, Chief Product Officer, AVEVA. "As AVEVA advances its multi-cloud strategy, building CONNECT on AWS gives our customers even greater flexibility and scalability, empowering them to turn that data into intelligence that helps them design faster, operate smarter, and optimize continuously. AVEVA's software sits at the heart of mission-critical operations for more than 20,000 enterprises across 150+ countries. This collaboration accelerates how the industrial world can harness cloud and AI with the freedom of choice they expect."

Key Elements of the collaboration:

CONNECT on AWS: AVEVA will build and operate CONNECT on the AWS infrastructure, delivering public and private SaaS capabilities for industrial customers across energy, manufacturing, chemicals, life sciences, infrastructure, mining, marine, and EPC sectors.

AVEVA will build and operate CONNECT on the AWS infrastructure, delivering public and private SaaS capabilities for industrial customers across energy, manufacturing, chemicals, life sciences, infrastructure, mining, marine, and EPC sectors. AWS Marketplace Expansion: AVEVA will list key products on AWS Marketplace enabling customers to procure AVEVA software through their existing AWS agreements, by the end of the year.

AVEVA will list key products on AWS Marketplace enabling customers to procure AVEVA software through their existing AWS agreements, by the end of the year. Joint Customer Migration Programs: AWS and AVEVA will jointly deliver on migration and modernization programs to help customers move AVEVA workloads to AWS, supported by a network of qualified OT System Integrator partners with deep expertise in industrial software deployment.

AWS and AVEVA will jointly deliver on migration and modernization programs to help customers move AVEVA workloads to AWS, supported by a network of qualified OT System Integrator partners with deep expertise in industrial software deployment. AI and Analytics Integration: This integration will use AWS AI and machine learning services alongside AVEVA's industrial data platform to deliver advanced predictive analytics, digital twin capabilities, and agentic AI workflows for industrial operations for better decision making

This integration will use AWS AI and machine learning services alongside AVEVA's industrial data platform to deliver advanced predictive analytics, digital twin capabilities, and agentic AI workflows for industrial operations for better decision making Endorsed System Integrator Program: AWS and AVEVA will jointly support a network of specialized OT System Integrators, the partners who deploy, configure, and maintain industrial software for joint customers, with migration funding, technical enablement, and joint go-to-market resources.

"AVEVA's deep domain expertise and mission-critical software make them a natural fit for AWS as we work together to bring the benefits of cloud computing to the industrial sector," said Uwem Ukpong, Vice President of AWS Industries, Amazon Web Services. "Together, we will help industrial companies around the world accelerate their digital transformation, reduce costs, and unlock new insights from their operational data using the breadth and depth of AWS services."

AVEVA's software already helps customers monitor, analyze, and optimize their processes and energy consumption across complex industrial operations. By running on AWS, these capabilities can scale globally, integrate with broader enterprise data systems, and leverage cloud-native AI to deliver continuous efficiency improvements.

AVEVA's CONNECT platform currently manages over 8 petabytes of trusted industrial data including reality capture, engineering, and production data serving more than 23,000 active monthly users across 50+ SaaS applications. The PI System, AVEVA's real-time operational data infrastructure, is deployed at 65% of Fortune 500 industrial companies and captures the time-series data that forms the foundation for industrial AI.

About Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history. Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world's resources. Over 90% of leading industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life's essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer capital projects more efficiently, operate better and create sustainable value, from the plant to the cloud and beyond. Through our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, and our trusted and secure information management applications enriched with industrial AI, AVEVA empowers businesses to drive deeper collaboration between teams and to accelerate insight across their ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers.

Named as one of the world's most innovative companies, AVEVA's open solutions draw on the expertise of more than 6,000 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

Copyright © 2025 AVEVA Solutions Limited. All rights reserved. AVEVA Solutions Limited is owned by AVEVA Group Limited. AVEVA, the AVEVA logos and AVEVA product and service names are trademarks and service marks of AVEVA Group Limited or its subsidiaries. Other brands and product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

CONTACT: Priscilla Tinsley, priscilla.tinsley@aveva.com

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