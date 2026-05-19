

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Hopes of a peaceful resolution of the Middle East conflict was renewed amid President Trump delaying further strikes on Iran. However, lingering worries of another round of military action, should the negotiations fail, weighed on market sentiment, limiting gains.



Wall Street Futures are trading mildly in the red. Benchmarks in Europe are however trading in positive territory. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The 6-currency Dollar Index which measures the U.S. Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies has edged up. Bond yields mostly softened.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have declined around a percent on an overnight basis. Gold is trading more than quarter percent lower. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mildly positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,563.00, down 0.25% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,370.30, down 0.44% Germany's DAX at 24,583.43, up 1.39% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,371.48, up 0.46% France's CAC 40 at 8,042.83, up 0.69% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,884.06, up 0.60% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 60,740.50, down 0.12% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,604.70, up 1.17% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,169.54, up 0.92% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,797.85, up 0.48% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,271.66, down 3.25%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.28, up 0.09% EUR/USD at 1.1619, down 0.32% GBP/USD at 1.3396, down 0.19% USD/JPY at 159.12, up 0.21% AUD/USD at 0.7114, down 0.73% USD/CAD at 1.3764, up 0.17%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.617%, down 0.15% Germany at 3.1515%, down 0.30% France at 3.930%, down 0.41% U.K. at 5.0670%, down 1.02% Japan at 2.806%, up 2.97%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $110.44, down 1.48%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $103.36, down 0.98%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,541.47, down 0.36%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $76.06, down 1.79%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $76,957.86, up 0.11% Ethereum at $2,130.07, up 0.63% BNB at $641.73, up 0.36% XRP at $1.38, down 0.02% Solana at $85.17, up 0.65%



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