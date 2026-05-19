Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - BP Silver Corp. (TSXV: BPAG) (OTCQB: BPSCF) ("BP Silver" or the "Company") announces that recent geological mapping has discovered multiple new veins and breccia structures, extending the mineralized corridor to approximately 3.5 kilometers ("km") at the Cosuño Silver Project ("Cosuño") (Figure 1) in Bolivia. To date, the Company has collected more than 200 new chip and channel samples, with assay results currently pending.

Geological mapping within the Jalsuri target and the new target areas of Jalsuri Northeast and Jalsuri North has identified 16 outcropping veins and breccia structures, including one structure with an inferred strike length of approximately 1,000 meters ("m") and widths of up to 40 m (Figure 2). The aggregate length of veins and breccia structures at these Jalsuri targets areas sums to approximately 2,100 m.

Stewart D. Redwood, Director and QP, commented: "The Cosuño silver system has been extended to the northeast by geological mapping and channel sampling which has identified multiple new veins and breccias of different orientations and up to 1,000 m in length. These show the robustness and scale of the Cosuño silver system and potentially constitute important new drill targets."

Figure 1: Map of the Cosuño project highlighting the 3.5 km wide hydrothermal corridor containing multiple silver-dominant targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11890/297917_4125f79e549efaf3_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Map showing veins and breccia structures at Jalsuri, Jalsuri Northeast and Jalsuri North targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11890/297917_4125f79e549efaf3_003full.jpg

Key Highlights: Jalsuri, Jalsuri Northeast, and Jalsuri North Targets

Recent exploration at three of the four Jalsuri targets - Jalsuri, Jalsuri Northeast, and Jalsuri North (see Figures 1 and 2) - has significantly advanced the Company's understanding of the structures controlling silver mineralization in the area. A key result is the identification of 16 prominent vein and breccia structures that sum to over 2,100 m of strike length. In addition to the prominent veins and breccias, geological mapping has recorded numerous minor structures and micro-veining with variable orientations within the vein field. The observation of widespread stockwork mineralization outside of the discrete veins puts forth the potential for a bulk-tonnage target in addition to the higher-grade vein targets. To date, 200 new chip and channel samples have been collected across the area (Figure 2).

Jalsuri

Four short drill holes from Cosuño's Phase 1 drill program at the Jalsuri target returned a best result of 29.0 m grading 56.03 g/t Ag and 0.28 g/t Au (75.15 g/t AgEq) in breccia (see news release dated February 2, 2026).

holes from Cosuño's Phase 1 drill program at the Jalsuri target returned a best result of 29.0 m grading 56.03 g/t Ag and 0.28 g/t Au (75.15 g/t AgEq) in breccia (see news release dated February 2, 2026). Geologists have identified outcropping breccia to the northwest of Jalsuri (Breccia #7, Figure 2), displaying mineralogical and textural characteristics similar to those observed at the Jalsuri structure. Geologists believe this outcropping breccia extends the Jalsuri breccia by an additional 100 m.

Jalsuri Northeast (New Target)

Two principal east-west trending structures, dipping north, have been mapped. The northern east-west structure extends for approximately 1,000 m, representing the most significant mineralized structure identified to date in the Jalsuri area. The southern east-west structure occurs as an outcropping breccia (Breccia #4, Figure 2) located ~100 m south of the northern structure. It is interpreted as a split from the northern structure. This breccia is ~60 m in strike length and 10 m in width.



Jalsuri North (New Target) - Secondary Structural Corridor

A northwest-southeast trending vein structure has been delineated, with a strike length exceeding 300 m (Vein #3, Figure 2). This vein is interpreted to be a continuation of the Jalsuri structure, as outlined above.

In addition to the 300 m structure, there are two subordinate north-south trending structures (Vein #9 and Vein #8, Figure 2) which disappear to the south under cover indicating a potential for concealed targets.

Detailed mapping has recorded the widespread presence of numerous veinlets and disseminated sulfide and sulfosalt minerals between the principal mapped veins, suggesting the potential for a bulk-tonnage target.

Mapping and channel sampling will continue at all four Jalsuri targets as well as at the other targets occurring throughout the Cosuño project area (Figure 1). Ongoing fieldwork is focused on further defining the scale, continuity, and structural controls of mineralization in advance of future drill testing.

To date, BP Silver has collected over 520 chip and channel samples across the property since the project's inception, including more than 200 samples collected during the current exploration campaign. Additional sampling remains ongoing. The first batch of assay results is anticipated to be received by the first week of June, with results expected to be announced shortly thereafter.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Stewart D. Redwood, PhD, FIMMM, a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. As Dr. Redwood is a director of the Company, he is not independent under National Instrument 43-101.

About BP Silver Corp.

BP Silver Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade silver projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship asset, the Cosuño Project, is strategically located in the prolific Bolivian silver belt, a region with a rich mining history and significant untapped discovery potential. With a strong technical team and a disciplined exploration strategy, BP Silver is positioned to unlock value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of major silver deposits.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of silver and other precious and other metals; future demand for silver and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297917

Source: BP Silver Corp.