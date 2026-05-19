Highlights

The BPC-157 patch is a wearable, needle-free product, designed to remove the injection barrier that has historically limited consumer adoption of peptide products

Results support The Precision Peptide Company Inc.'s continued progression of its lead product toward commercial launch

Independent lab results confirm 95.5% chromatographic purity and a quantified 2.02 mg dose of BPC-157 per patch¹

Purity result clears the >=95% threshold recognized across the peptide industry as the analytical benchmark for credible high purity grade peptide products²

Testing performed by independent US analytical laboratory Miraxis Labs (San Diego, California), using Ultra High-Performance Liquid Chromatography with Diode Array Detection (UHPLC-DAD), and certified by two PhD scientists

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company Inc. (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today reports initial third-party test results for its needle free BPC-157 transdermal patch (the "Patch"), the Company's lead product candidate.

The Results

Independent analytical laboratory Miraxis Labs, based in San Diego, California, has tested the patch and confirmed:

95.5% chromatographic purity

2.02 mg of BPC-157 per patch (quantified potency)

Both results were measured using Ultra High-Performance Liquid Chromatography with Diode Array Detection (UHPLC-DAD). The results were certified by Dr. David Marelius, PhD (Chief Scientific Officer of Miraxis Labs) and Dr. Erik Paulson, PhD (Lab Director). The full Certificate of Analysis is publicly available via Miraxis Labs' verification portal.¹

The Results in Context

The 95.5% purity result clears the recognized industry benchmark for credible peptide products. Industry guidance and laboratory standards widely identify >=95% chromatographic purity as the analytical threshold for credible high-purity grade peptide products².

The 2.02 mg quantified dose per patch confirms that the amount of BPC-157 in each patch is precisely measurable, using the industry standard analytical method for peptide quantification (UHPLC-DAD).

The results were generated independently and are publicly verifiable. The Company believes these results support the continued progression of the patch toward commercial release and position the Company as a quality-first operator in a category in which independent third-party verification has not yet become standard practice.

The Product

The patch is the Company's lead product candidate. It is designed to deliver BPC-157 through the skin via a wearable patch, eliminating the need for injections, reconstitution, sterile handling or dose measurement.

Research has consistently identified needle aversion as a leading barrier to therapies that consumers would otherwise consider, and adoption of peptide products has historically skewed toward biohackers, athletes and clinical populations already comfortable with self-administered injectables. The patch is designed to remove that barrier entirely.

Regulatory Context

In February 2026, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced that BPC-157 would be among several peptides moving back toward Category 1 status, subject to ongoing review.3 The US Food and Drug Administration's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee is scheduled to formally evaluate BPC-157 (free base and acetate forms) for inclusion on the 503A Bulks List at its public meeting on July 23, 2026.4 The Company believes this regulatory transition, combined with growing scrutiny of offshore and grey market suppliers, creates an opportunity for operators with credentialed, independently verified product data.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of the Company, commented:

"This is a milestone result. We set ourselves a high standard on this product: independent third-party testing, a measured dose per patch, and a purity result that clears the recognized industry benchmark. Miraxis Labs has confirmed all three. This is the moment the BPC-157 patch goes from a product in testing to a product with credentialed analytical data behind it, and it brings us materially closer to commercial release of our lead product."

Justin Kirkland, Chief Scientific Officer of Amino Innovations, added:

"Delivering BPC-157 in a wearable patch at this level of purity is a meaningful piece of formulation work. The 95.5% purity result and the 2.02 mg measured dose per patch, both confirmed by independent UHPLC-DAD testing, are the data points that matter for a commercially credible peptide product. These results give us strong confidence in the patch as a credible, scalable alternative to traditional peptide administration."

Next Steps

Subject to the satisfactory completion of additional testing, manufacturing scale-up and applicable regulatory considerations, the Company intends to progress the patch toward commercial release as part of its broader transdermal peptide platform under Amino Innovations. Further updates regarding product launch timing, additional pipeline products and broader commercialization initiatives are expected to be announced in subsequent updates.

Sources

¹ Miraxis Labs, Certificate of Analysis, Sample ID MXL-260505-03-001, certified May 6, 2026. Full CoA available at https://lims.tagleaf.com/coa_/J8jHT952wN

² GenScript, "Recommended Peptide Purity Guidelines" (https://www.genscript.com/recommended_peptide_purity.html).

3 US Department of Health and Human Services, public statement of Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., February 27, 2026, regarding peptide reclassification, as previously referenced by the Company in its news release dated April 16, 2026 (https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292825).

4 US Food and Drug Administration, "July 23-24, 2026: Meeting of the Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee," https://www.fda.gov/advisory-committees/advisory-committee-calendar/july-23-24-2026-meeting-pharmacy-compounding-advisory-committee-07232026.

About The Precision Peptide Company Inc.

The Precision Peptide Company Inc. (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's intention to progress the BPC-157 transdermal patch toward commercial release; the expected timing and outcome of additional testing and manufacturing scale-up; the anticipated impact of U.S. regulatory developments, including the potential reclassification of BPC-157 to Category 1 status and the scheduled U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee meeting, on the peptide therapy market and the Company's business; and the Company's broader commercialization initiatives and pipeline development.

Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including that: no adverse regulatory, scientific, manufacturing, or supply chain developments will materially delay or prevent commercialization of the Company's products; the current U.S. regulatory environment will continue to be supportive of peptide-based therapies, including the anticipated reclassification of BPC-157; additional testing and manufacturing scale-up will be completed on the timelines currently contemplated; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a manner materially adverse to the Company.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, but not limited to: the risk that the Company is unable to commercialize the BPC-157 transdermal patch on the timelines currently contemplated, or at all; the risk that the transdermal delivery of BPC-157 does not achieve adequate bioavailability or consumer acceptance; the risk that additional testing or manufacturing scale-up yields unfavourable results or encounters delays; and the risk that U.S. regulatory developments, including the outcome of the FDA Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee review, do not proceed as anticipated or do not benefit the Company.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297872

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.