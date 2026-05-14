Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announces that Justin Kirkland, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Amino Innovations, will be featured as a guest on an upcoming episode of The Human Upgrade with Dave Asprey.

The Human Upgrade, hosted by Dave Asprey, is a platform in the biohacking, longevity, and human performance space, with a global audience built over more than a decade of conversations on health optimization, advanced wellness, and emerging science. Asprey is recognized as a notable voice of the modern biohacking movement.

The episode is scheduled for release on June 4, 2026 and will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and at daveasprey.com. The appearance comes at a moment of public attention on peptide-based wellness, following recent U.S. regulatory developments and growing consumer demand for credible, science-led voices in the category.

Justin Kirkland, Chief Scientific Officer of Amino Innovations, commented:

"The Human Upgrade reaches the audience that has been driving the conversation around peptides for years - people who care about the science, who want the category explained properly, and who are looking for the next generation of delivery formats that fit into real life. I am looking forward to the conversation with Dave and to bringing a science-grounded perspective on where peptide therapies are going and what credible innovation in this space actually looks like."

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, added:

"Justin's upcoming feature on The Human Upgrade reflects the kind of platform our scientific work belongs on. Dave Asprey's audience is precisely the consumer base we have built Amino Innovations to serve - people who follow this category closely, who want the science explained properly, and who are ready for a needle-free way to access peptide-based wellness. We are pleased to see Justin's voice reach that audience directly."

The upcoming feature comes amid recent momentum at the Company, including the advancement of the needle-free BPC-157 transdermal patch toward commercial release, the ongoing research collaboration with the Drug Development and Innovation Centre at the University of Alberta, and the broader U.S. regulatory shift in favor of peptide therapies announced earlier this year. The Company will provide further information when the episode is released.

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the anticipated timing and release of the episode of The Human Upgrade featuring Justin Kirkland; the Company's intention to progress the BPC-157 transdermal patch toward commercial release; the expected benefits of the Company's research services agreement with the Drug Development and Innovation Centre ("DDIC") at the University of Alberta; and the anticipated impact of U.S. regulatory developments on the peptide therapy market and the Company's business.

Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including that: the episode of The Human Upgrade featuring Justin Kirkland will be released on the timeline currently contemplated; no adverse regulatory, scientific, manufacturing, or supply chain developments will materially delay or prevent commercialization of the Company's products; the research services agreement with the DDIC will continue in its current form; the current U.S. regulatory environment will continue to be supportive of peptide-based therapies; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a manner materially adverse to the Company.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, but not limited to: the risk that the Company is unable to commercialize the BPC-157 transdermal patch on the timelines currently contemplated, or at all; the risk that the transdermal delivery of BPC-157 does not achieve adequate bioavailability or consumer acceptance; and the risk that the Company's media and public engagement efforts, including the appearance on The Human Upgrade, do not result in revenue or other benefit to the Company.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297421

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.