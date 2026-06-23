Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations, today announced it has been awarded LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification - an independent, third-party seal recognizing the Company's compliance, transparency, and consumer-safety standards.

The certification is recognized by Visa, Mastercard, Google, Microsoft, and Meta, many of which require it before a healthcare business can process payments or advertise on their platforms. For the Company, it unlocks broader access to these payment and advertising channels and strengthens its e-commerce growth strategy.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"This certification reflects our commitment to operating to the highest standards of compliance and transparency, and is another milestone in the right direction for the Company. It builds trust with our customers and partners and positions us to scale responsibly across the major payment and advertising platforms."

About LegitScript

LegitScript blends cutting-edge AI, expert human insight, and unmatched market intelligence to help businesses anticipate threats and maintain compliance without slowing growth.

Find out more: https://www.legitscript.com/

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification, such as broader access to payment processing and advertising platforms, enhancement of the Company's e-commerce growth strategy, increased customer and partner confidence, and the Company's ability to scale its business and expand market opportunities. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "possible," "plans," "projects," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "would," "should," "might," or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding the continued recognition and acceptance of the certification by payment processors and advertising platforms, the Company's ability to maintain the certification, and the Company's ability to successfully leverage the certification to support its business objectives.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic, and capital market conditions; the Company's ability to develop and commercialize its peptide formulations and delivery technologies; the regulatory environment governing peptide products in the United States and Canada; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals; competition from other companies in the wellness and biotechnology sectors; the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and such other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302481

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.