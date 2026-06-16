Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announces that the previously announced episode of The Human Upgrade with Dave Asprey featuring Justin Kirkland, Chief Scientific Officer of the Company, is now available.

The episode is live on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and at daveasprey.com. The Human Upgrade, hosted by Dave Asprey, is a leading platform in the biohacking, longevity, and human performance space, built over more than a decade of conversations on health optimization and emerging science.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Asprey and Kirkland discuss why so much of what is sold online is not what it claims to be, and what thirty years of making peptides teaches you about telling the difference.

Kirkland walks through the part most consumers never see: why a peptide that looks flawless on a standard lab test can still be carrying a manufacturing residue that does real harm, and the additional purification step that addresses it. He explains why "American-made" often is not, and what the Company does differently by performing the chemical synthesis itself in the United States, building each peptide one amino acid at a time. And he gets into the delivery question everyone in the category is chasing, including the Company's work on needle-free microneedle patches and the analytical results behind its first production run.

Along the way the two cover the range of peptides people actually ask about, how to separate credible science from marketing hype, and why "it didn't work for me" almost never means what people think it means.

Justin Kirkland, Chief Scientific Officer of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"It was a pleasure to sit down with Dave and go through the science properly, why manufacturing and quality control matter, and what credible innovation in peptide delivery actually looks like. Dave's audience cares about the science, and that is exactly the audience Precision was built to serve."

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, added:

"It was great to hear Justin and Dave's conversation. This episode follows closely on our appearance at the BEYOND conference, and together they gave Justin a platform to share his deep expertise on the science of peptides."

The full conversation is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and at daveasprey.com.

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements relating to the Company's business strategy, product development plans, delivery technology initiatives, manufacturing capabilities, and anticipated market opportunities. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "possible," "plans," "projects," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "would," "should," "might," or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic, and capital market conditions; the Company's ability to develop and commercialize its peptide formulations and delivery technologies; the regulatory environment governing peptide products in the United States and Canada; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals; competition from other companies in the wellness and biotechnology sectors; the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and such other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301603

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.