Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) (OTCQX: MAIFF) ("Minera Alamos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the transactions disclosed in its news release dated March 31, 2026 (the "March News Release"), the Company has provided its notice of intent to exercise its option to repurchase a portion of the net smelter return royalty equal to 0.75% on the Cerro de Oro project located in northern Zacatecas, Mexico from Auramet Capital Partners, L.P. ("Auramet") for a purchase price of US$4.5 million (the "Royalty Option Repurchase").

The repurchase of the royalty pursuant to the Royalty Option Repurchase is a condition to the closing and funding of the Company's proposed revolving credit facility (the "Revolver") with The Bank of Nova Scotia and National Bank of Canada, previously announced in the March News Release, and is required in connection with the establishment of the related security package for the Revolver. Further details regarding the Revolver are set out in the March News Release.

In connection with the Royalty Option Repurchase, the Company has entered into an agreement with Auramet pursuant to which the US$4.5 million purchase price will be satisfied through the issuance to Auramet of 895,572 common shares of the Company at a price of C$6.91 per share, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos is a growing North American gold production and development company with projects in Nevada, Arizona, and Mexico. The Company owns the Pan Operating Complex in White Pine County, Nevada, comprised of the producing Pan mine and the adjacent permitted Gold Rock project, as well as the nearby past-producing Illipah project.

The Company also owns the Copperstone project in La Paz County, Arizona, a permitted, advanced underground gold project. The Company maintains a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the Cerro de Oro project, an open pit heap leach gold development project in northern Zacatecas.

The Company's strategy is to become a leading, U.S.-focused intermediate gold producer by growing production at its Pan Operating Complex and developing its pipeline of high-quality, low-capital projects while expanding gold resources across its portfolio.

The Company announced a proposed name change to Mining Americas Inc., subject to the approval of its shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2026 and the TSX Venture Exchange. Refer to the Company's news release dated May 11, 2026 for more details.

Website: www.mineraalamos.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information herein, other than information of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, statements regarding: the Revolver and the issuance of common shares of the Company in satisfaction of the US$4.5 million purchase price for the Royalty Option Repurchase, including approval thereof by the TSX Venture Exchange. This information is based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.

The forward-looking information is based on assumptions and addresses future events and conditions that, by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons. The Company's financial condition and prospects could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons such as: an inability to receive requisite permits for mine operation, exploration or expansion; an inability to finance and/or complete updated resource and reserve estimates and technical reports which support the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with The Company's activities; and other matters discussed in this press release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297850

Source: Minera Alamos Inc.