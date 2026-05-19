Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Rockwell Automation Announces Middle East Manufacturers Accelerating Toward Global Leadership in Industrial AI and Digital Transformation

New research reveals that manufacturers across the United Arab Emirates and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are moving faster than any other region in adopting and scaling advanced technologies

DUBAI, UAE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the Middle East findings of its 11th annual State of Smart Manufacturing Report. Based on global research with manufacturing leaders, including a representative cohort from the region, the report highlights how Middle Eastern manufacturers are rapidly advancing from digital ambition to operational execution.

The findings show that the Middle East stands out as the most committed region globally to digital transformation. Ninety-eight percent of manufacturers recognize it as essential, significantly higher than Europe, the United States and the global average. This commitment is matched by investment, with organizations allocating close to 30% of operating budgets to industrial technology, underlining a clear strategic focus on building globally competitive manufacturing capabilities.

"Manufacturers in the Middle East are not just adopting digital technologies, they are scaling them at pace," said Ediz Eren, regional vice president, Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, Rockwell Automation. "What sets the region apart is the combination of strong investment, clear strategic intent and a willingness to embed advanced technologies directly into operational environments."

Artificial intelligence is at the heart of this transformation. Adoption has reached near-universal levels, with almost all manufacturers either using or planning to use AI, and generative AI now fully embedded across the region. More importantly, AI is no longer confined to isolated use cases. It is actively augmenting operational technology systems, supporting everything from quality control to cybersecurity and process optimization.

The emphasis is firmly on performance. AI is being applied to areas that directly improve production efficiency, resilience and decision-making, reflecting a broader shift toward outcome-driven digital transformation. This focus on practical value is also reflected in how manufacturers prioritize investment, with AI and machine learning identified as delivering the strongest return on investment across the region.

At the same time, the rapid pace of transformation is creating new challenges. Workforce capability is emerging as the primary constraint, with change management pressures increasing significantly year-on-year. As organizations introduce new technologies at scale, the ability to adapt processes, skills and organizational structures is becoming critical to success.

Manufacturers are responding by investing heavily in workforce development. Reskilling programs are expanding across the region, and there is a growing emphasis on attracting talent with the digital and AI capabilities required to support increasingly complex industrial environments. The importance of AI skills reflects a structural shift in how manufacturing workforces are being defined.

Cybersecurity remains a central priority as connectivity expands across industrial operations. While investment levels remain extremely high, the nature of the challenge is evolving. Manufacturers are balancing the need to secure increasingly complex systems with the realities of operating highly connected environments, where exposure to cyber risk is an ongoing consideration.

Alongside AI, simulation technologies such as digital twins are gaining rapid traction. Most manufacturers are planning investment in these technologies within the next year, significantly outpacing other regions. These tools are enabling organizations to simulate production environments, optimize performance and reduce risk before implementing changes on the factory floor.

However, as with other regions, the ability to fully unlock value from digital technologies depends on data. While manufacturers are generating large volumes of operational data, a significant proportion remains underutilized. Bridging this gap between data collection and data-driven decision-making will be critical to sustaining the region's momentum.

More broadly, the Middle East is demonstrating a distinct model of digital transformation. Investment is high, adoption is widespread and the focus is firmly on operational outcomes. Rather than moving incrementally, manufacturers are accelerating toward fully integrated digital operations, supported by advanced technologies and a clear strategic vision.

Taken together, the findings suggest that the Middle East is not only keeping pace with global industrial transformation, but in many areas setting the direction. The next phase will depend on how effectively organizations can scale these capabilities, align workforce strategies and continue to translate digital ambition into industrial performance.

Research methodology

The State of Smart Manufacturing Report reflects insights from manufacturing leaders across multiple countries and sectors, including automotive, life sciences, consumer goods, and industrial manufacturing. The research explores adoption of advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital twins, and workforce transformation strategies, providing a comprehensive view of how manufacturers are evolving in response to increasing complexity and competitive pressure.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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