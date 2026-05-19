

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - UK stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 moved higher Tuesday morning, extending gains from the previous session, amid optimism about U.S. and Iran striking a peace deal.



Hopes about a potential U.S.-Iran deal rose after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause in strike against Iran.



Trump, who said there was a 'very good chance' the United States could reach an agreement with Iran to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, however added that a major offensive will take place if no acceptable agreement is reached soon.



The FTSE 100, which climbed to 10,409.77, was up 69.00 points or 0.67% at 10,392.75 about a quarter before noon.



IG Group Holdings topped the list of gainers, rising nearly 10%. The stock is up following the company raising its full-year 2026 organic revenue growth outlook to 10-15% on a 2025 base of approximately £1.10 billion.



Diploma gained 5.4%. The Specialist distribution group reported solid half-year earnings and raised its guidance.



Airtel Africa, which fell sharply in the previous session, moved up 4.75% this morning. 3i Group and RightMove gained 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively.



JD Sports Fashion, Experian, Next, Severn Trent, The Sage Group, BAE Systems, United Utilities, Autotrader Group, Marks & Spencer, Smith & Nephew, National Grid and Kingfisher advanced 2%-3%.



LSEG shares were up 1.8%. The London Stock Exchange operator has announced a renewal of its long-standing technology partnership with Broadcom.



Dr. Martens soared 8.5%. The shoemaker posted a better-than-expected 61% jump in full-year adjusted pre-tax profit.



Miners Rio Tinto, Antofagasta, Glencore, Anglo American Plc and Fresnillo shed 1%-2.3%. Endeavour Mining drifted down by about 0.3%.



In economic news, the UK unemployment rate increased slightly in the three months to March, the Office for National Statistics said.



The jobless rate stood at 5% in the January to March period, up from 4.9% in the previous three-month period. The rate was expected to remain stable at 4.9%. In the corresponding period last year, the rate was 4.5%.



Data showed that the annual growth in employees' average earnings, excluding bonuses, in Great Britain was 3.4% in the January to March period, easing from 3.6% in the December to February period. Including bonuses, the wage growth accelerated to 4.1% from 3.9%.



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