Bactiguard Holding AB: Bulletin from Bactiguard Holding AB's (publ) Annual General Meeting

At Bactiguard Holding AB's (publ) Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 19 May 2026, the following resolutions were made:

The AGM adopted the income statements and balance sheets for 2025 and decided that no dividend for the financial year 2025 will be paid. Retained earnings and the company's result for the year will be carried forward.

The Board of Directors and CEOs were discharged from liability for their administration of the company for the financial year 2025.

The AGM resolved that the remuneration until the next AGM shall be paid in an amount of SEK 750 000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 400 000 to each of the other Directors. No additional remuneration shall be paid for committee work.

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, Thomas von Koch, Dr Richard Kuntz, Professor Anna Martling, Magdalena Persson, and Jan Ståhlberg were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Thomas von Koch was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, and in line with the audit committee's recommendation, the registered public accounting firm Deloitte was re-elected as auditor for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, with Sebastian Karlsson as auditor in charge. The meeting further resolved that the auditor's fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

The AGM adopted the remuneration report, proposed by the Board.

The AGM further resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on the authorization for the Board to decide on a new issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to introduce a new share-based long-term incentive program and, in connection therewith, to adopt amendments to the articles of association and hedging arrangements for the share-based long-term incentive program.

The AGM further resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of the company's own Class B shares.

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Bach, CFO +46 761 295 911

About Bactiguard

Bactiguard is a global MedTech company developing safe and biocompatible technology to prevent medical device related infections. The unique technology is based on an ultra-thin noble metal coating that prevents bacterial adhesion and biofilm formation on medical devices. The company focuses on five strategic therapeutic areas where infection rates create high medical needs for infection prevention. These areas include Orthopedics, Cardiology, Neurology, Urology, and Vascular Access.



Bactiguard operates through license partnerships with leading global MedTech companies that apply the technology to their medical devices. The company also has a portfolio of wound management products. Bactiguard's infection prevention solutions decrease patient suffering, save lives, and unburden healthcare resources while also fighting against antimicrobial resistance, one of the most serious threats to global health and modern medicine. Bactiguard is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is included in the Small-Cap segment.

Read more about Bactiguard: www.bactiguard.com

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