Bactiguard Holding AB: Bactiguard and BD strengthen global partnership expanding access to Foley catheters designed to reduce infection risk for patients worldwide

Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) today announces an update to its long standing collaboration with license partner BD (Becton, Dickinson & Company), a leading global medical technology company, through the signing of a restated long-term agreement. The updated agreement modernizes the partnership terms and enables scalable, globally accessible solutions.

The agreement builds on the original partnership established in 1990 and the extended collaboration announced in December 2023, when BD was granted worldwide exclusivity (excluding China) for Bactiguard-coated Foley catheters. Bactiguard's long standing partnership with BD has progressed steadily, supported by strengthened collaboration and the provision of Bactiguard's technology expertise across both existing and new markets.

Today, the partnership spans the full value chain, from technology development to global market execution, and is focused on expanding adoption of Bactiguard's infection prevention technology. Through coordinated expertise and commercial execution, Bactiguard and BD are advancing access to Bactiguard-coated Foley catheters worldwide. The restated long-term agreement strengthens the foundation for future growth, helping more patients and providers benefit from solutions designed to reduce infection risk and improve patient safety.

"We are very pleased with how our partnership with BD has evolved, particularly over the past two years where our common focus has been on ensuring a smooth transition of new markets including obtaining regulatory approvals. The aim has been to ensure patient access to Bactiguard-coated Foley catheters, and we are fully aligned with BD to grow the Foley business. Our collaboration with BD and the progress made is a good example of the power and potential of our license-focused strategy; a partnership that is global, growing, and built on shared success," says Christine Lind, CEO of Bactiguard.

Bringing together BD's global leadership in urology with Bactiguard's infection prevention technology enables healthcare systems to enhance patient safety through Foley catheters designed to help reduce the risk of catheter-associated infections. The collaboration between BD and Bactiguard will continue to deliver enhanced solutions for patients requiring catheterization across the globe.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations: Patrick Bach, CFO +46 761 295 911

Media: Mattias Thorsson, EVP Communications +46 708 658 012

About Bactiguard

Bactiguard is a global MedTech company developing safe and biocompatible technology to prevent medical device related infections. The unique technology is based on an ultra-thin noble metal coating that prevents bacterial adhesion and biofilm formation on medical devices. The company focuses on five strategic therapeutic areas where infection rates create high medical needs for infection prevention. These areas include Orthopedics, Cardiology, Neurology, Urology, and Vascular Access.



Bactiguard operates through license partnerships with leading global MedTech companies that apply the technology to their medical devices. The company also has a portfolio of wound management products. Bactiguard's infection prevention solutions decrease patient suffering, save lives, and unburden healthcare resources while also fighting against antimicrobial resistance, one of the most serious threats to global health and modern medicine. Bactiguard is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is included in the Small-Cap segment.

Read more about Bactiguard: www.bactiguard.com

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