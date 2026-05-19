Momentum Group AB: Momentum Group acquires Ceon - strengthens position in flow technology

Momentum Group has today, through its subsidiary Börjesson Pipe Systems AB (BPS), signed an agreement to acquire 70 percent of the shares in Ceon AB, a specialist in valves and actuators with a focus on the marine sector in the Nordic region. Ceon will become a subsidiary of BPS, which is part of the Flow Technology business unit within the Infrastructure business area.

"Ceon is a strategic fit for Flow Technology, which focuses on critical functions in industrial processes and essential infrastructure where media such as steam, gas and water play a central role. With its specialist expertise and offering primarily aimed at the marine sector, Ceon and BPS complement each other well, and we see several natural opportunities for collaboration going forward. We have known each other for many years, and I am convinced that, together, with our combined expertise and structural capital, we can continue to grow and gain additional market share while maintaining profitability," says Christopher Edfeldt, CEO of BPS.

Ceon was founded in its current form in 2015, although the business has a considerably longer history. Bengt-Olof Wesslén, who co-founded the company, has more than 40 years of experience in the industry. Today, Ceon offers valve and actuator solutions for demanding marine and industrial environments, as well as products for the protection of critical infrastructure installations. Through high product expertise, established supplier relationships and a broad product offering within its niche, the company has built a broad and stable customer base over the years. Operations are based in Laholm, Sweden, and through a subsidiary in Denmark, with annual turnover of approximately SEK 47 million and 7 employees.

"We look forward to becoming part of Momentum Group and to the new collaboration and business opportunities that will be created together with BPS," say Magnus Wesslén and Martina Wesslén, owners of Ceon.

Closing will take place immediately and the acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive impact on Momentum Group's earnings per share during the current financial year.

For further information please contact:

Ulf Lilius, President and CEO

Phone: +46 (0)8-92 90 00



Niklas Enmark, CFO

Phone: +46 (0)70-393 66 73

niklas.enmark@momentum.group



About Momentum Group

Momentum Group develops and acquires successful, sustainable companies. The group currently consists of some 35 companies that offer sustainable products, services and solutions for customers in industry and industrial infrastructure in the Nordic region. We are an active, long-term owner and combine the proven acquisition model and effective corporate governance of a 100-year-old industrial corporate culture with clear goals for sustainable development and long-term profitability at our companies. The group generates revenue of approximately SEK 3.1 billion and have some 900 employees. Momentum Group's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit momentum.group.

Image Attachments

Magnus Och Martina På Ceon Edited