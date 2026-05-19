Castellum AB: Christoffer Strömbäck appointed new CFO of Castellum

Christoffer Strömbäck has been employed by Castellum since February 2024 and has served as Acting CFO and Acting Head of Transactions since November 2025.

"Christoffer is hardworking, analytical, highly competent and easy to work with. Christoffer will make an excellent CFO for Castellum," says Pål Ahlsén, CEO of Castellum.

Christoffer assumes the position today.

For further information, please contact:

Pål Ahlsén, CEO, Castellum AB, +46 76 807 97 02

Christoffer Strömbäck, CFO, Castellum AB, +46 70 249 72 55

About Castellum

Castellum is a Swedish property company that owns, manages, and develops commercial properties in growth cities. As of 31 March 2026, the property value amounted to approximately SEK 138 Bn. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is classified as green under the Green Equity Designation. Castellum is the only Swedish property company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).



Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.com

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Christoffer Strömbäck