Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.700% Preisexplosion: Wird dieser US-Wolfram-Nanocap jetzt neu bewertet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906997 | ISIN: SE0000379190 | Ticker-Symbol: TEX
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 15:56
11,340 Euro
-0,04 % -0,005
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELLUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELLUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,47011,48015:07
11,47511,49015:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.05.2026 10:00 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Castellum AB: Christoffer Strömbäck appointed new CFO of Castellum

Christoffer Strömbäck has been employed by Castellum since February 2024 and has served as Acting CFO and Acting Head of Transactions since November 2025.

"Christoffer is hardworking, analytical, highly competent and easy to work with. Christoffer will make an excellent CFO for Castellum," says Pål Ahlsén, CEO of Castellum.

Christoffer assumes the position today.

For further information, please contact:
Pål Ahlsén, CEO, Castellum AB, +46 76 807 97 02
Christoffer Strömbäck, CFO, Castellum AB, +46 70 249 72 55

About Castellum
Castellum is a Swedish property company that owns, manages, and develops commercial properties in growth cities. As of 31 March 2026, the property value amounted to approximately SEK 138 Bn. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is classified as green under the Green Equity Designation. Castellum is the only Swedish property company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.com

Image Attachments
Christoffer Strömbäck

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.