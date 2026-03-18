Castellum AB: Castellum divests three properties in Linköping for SEK 256 M

Castellum has signed an agreement with Vasaparken and Centria to divest three properties in Linköping at a total underlying property value of SEK 256 M.

The properties comprise a total lettable area of approximately 10,000 sq m and consist of office buildings with elements of residential units. The rental value amounts to SEK 17 M and the economic occupancy rate is 75 per cent.

"We are prioritising capital allocation in line with our target of a 10 percent return on equity, and we are pleased that these properties will find a new home with the Åhman family," says Pål Ahlsén, CEO of Castellum AB.

The underlying property value in the transaction amounts to SEK 256 M, compared with the carrying amount as of 31 December 2025 of SEK 213 M.

The estimated total earnings effect from the transaction amounts to SEK 45 M, of which SEK 25 M is expected to be recognised as changes in property value and SEK 20 M as deferred tax.

The transaction is conditional upon approval from the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP). The properties are planned to be transferred on 30 April 2026.

The transaction in brief

Properties: Banken 8, Boklådan 7 and Dalkullan 19

Property type: Office properties with elements of residential units

Closing date: 30 April 2026

Average contract duration: 1.5 years

Rental value: SEK 17 M

Lettable area: 10,000 sq m.

Occupancy rate: 75 per cent

For further information, please contact:

Pål Ahlsén, Chief Executive Officer, Castellum AB, +46 76 807 97 02

Christoffer Strömbäck, Acting CFO and Acting Head of Transactions, Castellum AB, +46 70 249 72 55

About Castellum

Castellum is a Swedish property company that owns, manages, and develops commercial properties in growth cities. As of 31 December 2025, the property value amounted to approximately SEK 137 Bn. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is classified as green under the Green Equity Designation. Castellum is the only Swedish property company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).



Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.com