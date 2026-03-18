Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geopolitik treibt Kurse: Wird dieses "unsichtbare" Metall zum nächsten Milliarden-Play?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906997 | ISIN: SE0000379190 | Ticker-Symbol: TEX
Tradegate
17.03.26 | 19:45
10,425 Euro
-0,14 % -0,015
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELLUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELLUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,40510,41018:19
10,39510,40018:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.03.2026 15:00 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Castellum AB: Castellum divests three properties in Linköping for SEK 256 M

Castellum has signed an agreement with Vasaparken and Centria to divest three properties in Linköping at a total underlying property value of SEK 256 M.

The properties comprise a total lettable area of approximately 10,000 sq m and consist of office buildings with elements of residential units. The rental value amounts to SEK 17 M and the economic occupancy rate is 75 per cent.

"We are prioritising capital allocation in line with our target of a 10 percent return on equity, and we are pleased that these properties will find a new home with the Åhman family," says Pål Ahlsén, CEO of Castellum AB.

The underlying property value in the transaction amounts to SEK 256 M, compared with the carrying amount as of 31 December 2025 of SEK 213 M.

The estimated total earnings effect from the transaction amounts to SEK 45 M, of which SEK 25 M is expected to be recognised as changes in property value and SEK 20 M as deferred tax.

The transaction is conditional upon approval from the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products (ISP). The properties are planned to be transferred on 30 April 2026.

The transaction in brief

Properties: Banken 8, Boklådan 7 and Dalkullan 19
Property type: Office properties with elements of residential units
Closing date: 30 April 2026
Average contract duration: 1.5 years
Rental value: SEK 17 M
Lettable area: 10,000 sq m.
Occupancy rate: 75 per cent

For further information, please contact:
Pål Ahlsén, Chief Executive Officer, Castellum AB, +46 76 807 97 02
Christoffer Strömbäck, Acting CFO and Acting Head of Transactions, Castellum AB, +46 70 249 72 55

About Castellum
Castellum is a Swedish property company that owns, manages, and develops commercial properties in growth cities. As of 31 December 2025, the property value amounted to approximately SEK 137 Bn. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is classified as green under the Green Equity Designation. Castellum is the only Swedish property company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.