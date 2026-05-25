Castellum AB: Castellum leases a further 13,000 sq.m. to Ericsson in Hagastaden

Castellum and Ericsson have signed two new lease agreements for a total of approximately 13,000 sq.m. in the Emerald House and Jubileumshuset projects in Hagastaden, Stockholm. Ericsson has also announced that it will not exercise its option to reduce the space in its previous lease agreement for the Infinity project.

The new lease agreements have been signed for five years, with planned occupancy in 2031 and a right to withdraw until 31 December 2027. Castellum's total investment volume amounts to approximately SEK 1,200 million, and the total annual rental value* amounts to SEK 80 million. Jubileumshuset is being developed in partnership with HSB, where Castellum is developing the office space and HSB the residential units.

Castellum and Ericsson have previously signed an agreement for 24,000 sq.m. in the Infinity project, with planned occupancy in 2028. The annual rental value for Infinity* amounts to approximately SEK 140 million.

Ericsson will move its operations in Kista, including its head office, to Hagastaden.

"Hagastaden is an excellent location for Ericsson, in the heart of Stockholm's network for technology collaboration and innovation. In our new premises, we will create modern and attractive office space designed for collaboration and innovation. The premises will also help us attract future talent who will continue to drive our technology leadership," says Per Narvinger, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson.

"Welcome! Hagastaden will be an excellent location for Ericsson," says Pål Ahlsén, CEO of Castellum AB.

Projects in brief

Project name: Emerald House

Property: Kvarter 11, Hagastaden

Investment volume: SEK 800 million

Area: 9,800 sq.m. (Leased to Ericsson: 9,400 sq.m.)

Annual rental value*: SEK 57 million

Occupancy rate: 96%

Construction start: 2029

Estimated occupancy: 2031

Sustainability certification: Miljöbyggnad Guld

Project name: Jubileumshuset

Property: Kvarter 12, Hagastaden

Investment volume: SEK 400 million

Area: 4,200 sq.m. (Leased to Ericsson: 3,500 sq.m.)

Annual rental value*: SEK 23 million

Occupancy rate: 84%

Construction start: 2028

Estimated occupancy: 2031

Sustainability certification: Miljöbyggnad Silver

Project name: Infinity

Property: Sorbonne 1

Investment volume: SEK 1,800 million, of which SEK 672 million remains

Area: 24,000 sq.m.

Annual rental value*: SEK 140 million

Occupancy rate: 98%

Construction start: 2025

Estimated occupancy: 2028

Sustainability certification: Miljöbyggnad Guld, WELL Core and NollCO2

* including supplements, 2026 years rental level.

For further information, please contact:

Pål Ahlsén, CEO, Castellum AB, +46 76 807 97 02

Christoffer Strömbäck, CFO, Castellum AB, +46 70 249 72 55

Anna-Karin Nyman, Director of Communications, Castellum AB, +46 70 206 75 62

About Castellum

Castellum is a Swedish property company that owns, manages, and develops commercial properties in growth cities. As of 31 March 2026, the property value amounted to approximately SEK 138 Bn. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is classified as green under the Green Equity Designation. Castellum is the only Swedish property company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).



Beyond expectations.

www.castellum.com

Image Attachments

Hagastaden Rendering Castellum/White arkitekter

Emerald House Rendering Castellum

Jubileumshuset Rendering Castellum

Pål Ahlsén Castellum