Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850001 | ISIN: SE0000108656 | Ticker-Symbol: ERCB
Xetra
25.05.26 | 09:04
11,720 Euro
+3,40 % +0,385
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,68511,69009:49
11,68011,68509:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2026 09:00 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Castellum AB: Castellum leases a further 13,000 sq.m. to Ericsson in Hagastaden

Castellum and Ericsson have signed two new lease agreements for a total of approximately 13,000 sq.m. in the Emerald House and Jubileumshuset projects in Hagastaden, Stockholm. Ericsson has also announced that it will not exercise its option to reduce the space in its previous lease agreement for the Infinity project.

The new lease agreements have been signed for five years, with planned occupancy in 2031 and a right to withdraw until 31 December 2027. Castellum's total investment volume amounts to approximately SEK 1,200 million, and the total annual rental value* amounts to SEK 80 million. Jubileumshuset is being developed in partnership with HSB, where Castellum is developing the office space and HSB the residential units.

Castellum and Ericsson have previously signed an agreement for 24,000 sq.m. in the Infinity project, with planned occupancy in 2028. The annual rental value for Infinity* amounts to approximately SEK 140 million.

Ericsson will move its operations in Kista, including its head office, to Hagastaden.

"Hagastaden is an excellent location for Ericsson, in the heart of Stockholm's network for technology collaboration and innovation. In our new premises, we will create modern and attractive office space designed for collaboration and innovation. The premises will also help us attract future talent who will continue to drive our technology leadership," says Per Narvinger, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson.

"Welcome! Hagastaden will be an excellent location for Ericsson," says Pål Ahlsén, CEO of Castellum AB.

Projects in brief
Project name: Emerald House
Property: Kvarter 11, Hagastaden
Investment volume: SEK 800 million
Area: 9,800 sq.m. (Leased to Ericsson: 9,400 sq.m.)
Annual rental value*: SEK 57 million
Occupancy rate: 96%
Construction start: 2029
Estimated occupancy: 2031
Sustainability certification: Miljöbyggnad Guld

Project name: Jubileumshuset
Property: Kvarter 12, Hagastaden
Investment volume: SEK 400 million
Area: 4,200 sq.m. (Leased to Ericsson: 3,500 sq.m.)
Annual rental value*: SEK 23 million
Occupancy rate: 84%
Construction start: 2028
Estimated occupancy: 2031
Sustainability certification: Miljöbyggnad Silver

Project name: Infinity
Property: Sorbonne 1
Investment volume: SEK 1,800 million, of which SEK 672 million remains
Area: 24,000 sq.m.
Annual rental value*: SEK 140 million
Occupancy rate: 98%
Construction start: 2025
Estimated occupancy: 2028
Sustainability certification: Miljöbyggnad Guld, WELL Core and NollCO2

* including supplements, 2026 years rental level.

For further information, please contact:
Pål Ahlsén, CEO, Castellum AB, +46 76 807 97 02
Christoffer Strömbäck, CFO, Castellum AB, +46 70 249 72 55
Anna-Karin Nyman, Director of Communications, Castellum AB, +46 70 206 75 62

About Castellum
Castellum is a Swedish property company that owns, manages, and develops commercial properties in growth cities. As of 31 March 2026, the property value amounted to approximately SEK 138 Bn. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is classified as green under the Green Equity Designation. Castellum is the only Swedish property company included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.com

Image Attachments
Hagastaden Rendering Castellum/White arkitekter
Emerald House Rendering Castellum
Jubileumshuset Rendering Castellum
Pål Ahlsén Castellum

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.