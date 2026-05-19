

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Labor productivity in the United Kingdom increased in the first quarter after falling in the previous quarter, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The labor productivity, which is measured by output per hour worked, rose 0.9 percent quarterly in the three months ending March, reversing a 0.5 percent decrease in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Based on output per worker, productivity also increased 0.2 percent after remaining flat in the previous quarter.



On a yearly basis, productivity rebounded 0.4 percent versus a 0.4 percent fall in the prior three-month period. Meanwhile, output per worker dropped 0.1 percent.



Output per hour worked was 3.5 percent above its pre-coronavirus level in the March quarter, driven by a 6.8 percent increase in GVA and a 3.2 percent rise in hours worked over this period, the ONS said.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News