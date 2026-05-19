Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NovaRed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jacob Amsterdam to its Advisory Board where he will act as a strategic advisor for NovaRed's ESG and responsible critical minerals strategy.

Mr. Amsterdam is an Associate at Amsterdam & Partners LLP, an international law, advocacy, and geopolitics firm with offices in Washington, DC and London. His work focuses on U.S. public-policy disputes, international human-rights issues, anti-corruption matters, complex investigations, political advocacy, and public-relations strategy.

Mr. Amsterdam brings a publicly documented track record of more than eight years in international public-policy, investigations, anti-corruption, human-rights, advocacy, reputation, and report-driven advisory work. Prior to advising NovaRed, his work with Amsterdam & Partners included complex international matters involving investigations, discovery, data collection, strategic communications, and the preparation of comprehensive investigative reports.

His representative client work includes co-authoring "Empire of Deceit," a study concerning alleged corruption in the U.S. charter education sector, prepared as part of Amsterdam & Partners' work for the Republic of Turkey on an international fraud investigation. Mr. Amsterdam has also contributed to Amsterdam & Partners' pro bono initiatives involving freedom-of-speech advocacy and matters concerning victims of political persecution abroad.

In his advisory role, Mr. Amsterdam is expected to support NovaRed's ESG positioning, responsible critical-minerals strategy, governance narrative, stakeholder engagement, human rights considerations, anti-corruption risk management, and reputation strategy. His cross-border perspective across Canada, the United States, and England is expected to provide valuable insight as NovaRed advances its British Columbia copper-gold exploration portfolio and continues developing its technology-driven mineral exploration strategy.

Jake Amsterdam holds a Bachelor of Arts from Wilfrid Laurier University, a law degree from Bond University, and is a Cornell University-certified mediator.

In connection with the appointment, Brian Goss, Chief Executive Officer of NovaRed Mining Inc., stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Jake Amsterdam to NovaRed's Advisory Board. Jake brings a sophisticated international perspective shaped by his work in ESG, human rights, governance, investigations, and public-policy strategy. As NovaRed continues to evolve as a modern exploration company, his insight will be valuable in supporting our long-term corporate strategy, stakeholder engagement efforts, and commitment to responsible critical-minerals development."

Stock Option Grant

The Company further announces that that it has granted incentive stock options to members of its advisory board whereby they can purchase up to an aggregate of 90,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to its incentive share option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of two years at a price of C$2.04 per share. The options, and any underlying common shares issued upon exercise, will have a hold period expiring September 20, 2026, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Novared Mining Inc.

NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia. The Company's optioned Wilmac copper-gold project comprises 16,078 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine. For more information, visit novaredmining.com.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion of mineralization on adjacent or similar properties, including the Copper Mountain Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac Project. The Company has no interest in, or right to acquire any interest in, any such adjacent properties

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Mr. Amsterdam's expected advisory role, the anticipated benefits of his appointment, the Company's ESG positioning, responsible critical-minerals strategy, stakeholder engagement, technology-driven mineral exploration strategy, and the advancement of the Company's British Columbia copper-gold exploration portfolio.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation: the accuracy of the geophysical interpretations described in this news release, including the interpretation of two parent intrusive bodies, pipe-like upward extensions, and a composite intrusive complex underlying the Lamont Grid; the accuracy and reproducibility of the historical exploration data acquired by the Company; the availability of adequate funding to complete the proposed and ongoing exploration; the ability of the Company's geophysical contractors to complete the 2026 IP/AMT program on schedule; favourable weather, terrain, and field conditions for completion of the 2026 program; access to the Project area; the availability of qualified personnel; the receipt of acceptance for filing by the Canadian Securities Exchange of the Trojan-Condor Corridor option amending agreement; the continued cooperation of the optionors under the relevant option agreements; and the continuity of mineralization, alteration, and intrusive lithologies across the Project.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the 2026 IP/AMT survey results may not support, or may revise, the geological interpretations described in this news release; the possibility that historical exploration data acquired by the Company may not be reproducible by current acquisition methods or may be subject to limitations not previously identified; the continued availability of capital and financing; the ability to satisfy option earn-in requirements on the timelines contemplated, including with respect to the Trojan-Condor Corridor; failure to receive acceptance for filing by the Canadian Securities Exchange of the Trojan-Condor Corridor option amending agreement on the timelines contemplated, or at all; risks inherent in mineral exploration; adverse weather or terrain conditions that may delay or prevent fieldwork; tenure grant, renewal and permitting outcomes, including under British Columbia's revised mineral tenure system; Indigenous and community consultation requirements; changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to retain key personnel and contractors; litigation; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297884

Source: NovaRed Mining Inc.