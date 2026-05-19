

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced that the Federal Aviation Administration will invest $970 million to enhance the travel experience for families in U.S. airports.



The Department delivered 133 grants to airports in 45 states through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act - Airport Terminal Program to invest in family-friendly airport projects.



They include $2.8 million to Boston's General Edward Lawrence Logan International to renovate four Kidports areas with new play structures and themes for children; $2 million to Mississippi's Tupelo Regional Airport to expand their terminal to include a family-friendly security screening lane; $8 million to Dallas-Ft. Worth International Airport to modernize 37 restrooms across five terminals with family-friendly features; and $10 million to Palm Beach's Donald J. Trump International Airport to expand the terminal to include new restrooms, mother's rooms, and a new sensory room for families.



'This administration is focused on making travel happier and more convenient for American families. The Golden Age of Travel includes a Family First agenda,' said Secretary Sean P. Duffy. 'We're making airports inviting spaces for parents and children to relax and recharge prior to boarding.'



'The FAA is moving quickly to get these investments out the door and into airports nationwide,' said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. 'These projects will help create a more welcoming and accessible travel experience for families while demonstrating our commitment to improving America's airports at record speed.'



In December, Secretary Duffy had urged airports across the nation to present projects to the FAA that support more family-friendly resources at airports. The proposals included creating more children's play areas or exercise areas, adding mothers' rooms or nursing pods, re-configuring security checkpoints to create family screening lanes, building sensory rooms for children with special needs, and other creative terminal projects that focus on enhancing the family travel journey.



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