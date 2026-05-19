

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has announced an expansion of TrumpRx.gov to provide unprecedented price transparency and choice on generic medications that millions of Americans use every day.



From now on, TrumpRx.gov will feature more than 600 generic medications.



The White House said that Americans will be able to clearly and transparently understand the most competitive cash prices of their medications without insurance middlemen, encouraging them to compare against co-pays offered by their insurance company.



Patients will be able to compare the best cash prices available to them at their local pharmacies and through delivery options offered by various private pharmacy programs. Discounts offered by Amazon Pharmacy, Cost Plus Drugs, and GoodRx will be integrated into TrumpRx.gov.



These generic drugs and prices will be listed separately from the discounts on high-cost branded medications negotiated by President Trump through his Most-Favored-Nation drug price agreements.



Common medications featured on TrumpRx.gov will include atorvastatin (a cholesterol medication), clopidogrel (a blood thinner), lisinopril (a medication for high blood pressure), and metformin (a diabetes medication).



TrumpRx.gov will list some of the most popular and commonly-used everyday medications, but will not have offerings for controlled substances, drugs with FDA-mandated risk evaluation and mitigation strategies, and medications not commonly offered through direct-to-consumer channels.



Currently, patients struggling to pay for their medications may not be aware of the numerous discount programs available to them.



With Monday's announcement, TrumpRx.gov becomes a central platform for patients to check the best cash price for their medications, which insured patients can easily compare against the price their insurance company is offering them.



By listing each company's discounts in one easily accessible place for patients to compare, TrumpRx.gov will drive greater cash price competition among the nation's largest pharmacy discount companies, accordig to the White House.



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