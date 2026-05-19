Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Cambria Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: CAMB) (OTCQX: CAMBVF) ("Cambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, as of today, its common shares have graduated to trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX") under the ticker symbol of "CAMBVF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "CAMB".

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Robert McLeod, CEO stated "Trading on OTCQX represents an important step forward for Cambria as we strengthen our presence in the U.S. capital markets. This milestone supports our strategy to expand our shareholder base and improve access for U.S. investors. The OTCQX Market enhances visibility and liquidity for the Company while providing a streamlined path to one of the world's largest equity capital markets as we advance our exploration portfolio".

About Cambria Gold Mines

Cambria Gold Mines is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker CAMB and on the OTCQX Market with the ticker CAMVF. Cambria is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine and Red Mountain Gold Project that are located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.cambriagold.com.

Cautionary Statements :

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297689

Source: Cambria Gold Mines Inc.