Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Cambria Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: CAMB) (OTCQX: CAMVF) ("Cambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Asa East has been appointed as Vice-President Exploration, USA. His primary responsibility will be to advance Cambria's Mt. Margaret copper-gold porphyry project, located in Washington State. As outlined within the April 22, 2026 News Release, the Company is considering spinning out Mt. Margaret into a new US focused listed entity in the near future.

"Asa is an accomplished exploration geologist with strong project management skills and experienced in advancing projects within North America across a range of mineral deposit types, including porphyry deposits. Joining Cambria from Barrick, he held a critical leadership role for the recent expansion of their giant Fourmile Deposit," said Rob McLeod, President and CEO for Cambria. "On behalf of our Company and shareholders, we welcome the first member of our American management team that will be focused on advancing our significant copper-gold porphyry asset."

About Asa East, VP Exploration USA

Mr. East brings a multi-disciplinary background spanning all stages of mineral exploration, including project generation, resource and reserve growth, project development, evaluations, and corporate strategy. His experience covers major mineral provinces across the North American Cordillera, Western Africa, and the Far East Russian gold districts.

Over the past five years, Mr. East has held a regional leadership role at Barrick, where he directed exploration activities across the United States, including all stages of exploration and growth at Nevada Gold Mines. Prior, he spent 11 years with Kinross Gold Corporation in a range of technical and leadership positions globally. Throughout his tenure at both organizations he played a key role in advanced stage project development, resource growth initiatives and generative exploration programs that significantly extended mine life across multiple operations, including the recent advancement of Barrick's giant Fourmile gold project.

Earlier in his career, Mr. East was part of the discovery team at Underworld Resources Inc., contributing to the identification of the Golden Saddle Resource, which was subsequently acquired by Kinross in 2010. He is a graduate in Geology from the University of Illinois.

About Cambria Gold Mines

Cambria Gold Mines is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker CAMB and on the OTCQX Market with the ticker CAMVF. Cambria is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine and Red Mountain Gold Project that are located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.cambriagold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cambria Gold Mines Inc.

Robert McLeod

CEO and Director

Cautionary Statements :

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeted", "outlook", "on track" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including the potential of the Mt. Margaret deposit and the Company's future plans concerning Mt. Margaret; the timing and successful completion of the spin out of the Mt. Margaret asset into a new US focused listed entity; the ability of the Company to accomplish its business objectives and the intentions described herein; and future plans, development and operations of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, risks relating to negative operating cash flows of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; environmental compliance; risks related to outstanding debt; uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to development, production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need to obtain additional financing to finance operations and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; social media and reputation; negative publicity; human rights; business objectives; shortage of personnel; health and safety; the possibility of delay in future plans and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; claims and legal proceedings; information systems and cyber security; internal controls; violation of anti-bribery or corruption laws; competition; tax considerations; compliance with listing standards; enforcement of civil liabilities; financing requirement risks; market price volatility of the common shares; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; the need for exchange approval, and other regulatory approvals and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Cambria's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on Cambria's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made with regard to: the estimated costs associated with the care and maintenance plans; the tax rate applicable to the Company; future commodity prices; the grade of mineral resources and mineral reserves; labor and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, the ability of the Company to convert inferred mineral resources to other categories; the ability of the Company to reduce mining dilution; the ability to reduce capital costs; the ability of the Company to raise additional financing; currency exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, compliance with the covenants in Cambria's credit agreements; exploration plans; and general marketing, political, business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Cambria believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Cambria can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Cambria does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298132

Source: Cambria Gold Mines Inc.