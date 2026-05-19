

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Secretary of State for Culture, Lisa Nandy and Minister for Economic Transformation, Blair McDougall, will lead a delegation of 250+ strong business and cultural leaders to the United States to drive economic growth at a major expo, Greater Together LA.



The mission will convene hundreds of business and cultural leaders to strengthen the vital partnership which is underpinned by investment stock totaling around $1.5 trillion in each other's economies, supports over 2.6 million jobs and a $437 billion trading relationship.



Lisa Nandy said: 'The UK's creative industries, sporting heritage and world-class tourism are among our greatest national assets - and Greater Together LA is an extraordinary opportunity to showcase them on the world stage. From our music and film sectors to sport and the arts, this delegation will demonstrate the immense cultural and commercial value the UK brings to our partnership with the United States'.



Greater Together LA will focus on driving commercial outcomes across the UK government's Modern Industrial Strategy sectors and aims to secure new growth opportunities following last year's record-breaking £150 billion in investment commitments.



The visit follows the recent removal of U.S. tariffs on UK-made whisky, an industry worth 1 billion pounds in annual exports. It also builds on the momentum of AstraZeneca's new 300 million pound investment in the UK, fueled by the 2025 Pharmaceutical Partnership.



Co-hosted by Sir Lucian Grainge and Sir Jony Ive, the event features speakers including Simon Cowell, singer/songwriter Leona Lewis, Sir Paul Smith, scientist Dr Katie King, WPP CEO Cindy Rose, astronaut Major Tim Peake and ambassador Sir Christian Turner, alongside leading academics and the chief executives of British Airways, News Corp and American Airlines.



Following his successful state visit to the US a fortnight ago, King Charles has called Greater Together LA a 'remarkable gathering', encouraging delegates to 'deepen existing alliances and forge new ones' and noting that a 'willingness to think boldly about collaboration will help create opportunities that benefit communities across the United Kingdom, the United States and beyond'. He will address the delegates of the conference via a video message.



The event will explore UK-US cooperation in AI, quantum computing, cultural exchange, fintech, scientific innovation and much more.



Britain's tourism offer will be showcased by VisitBritain, which is forecasting that visitors from the US will spend 7.5 billion pounds on their trips to the UK this year.



The growing demand from American students to study abroad will also be reflected by the GREAT 'Study UK' Campaign, which will spotlight transatlantic academic collaboration.



Presenting partners for the mission include American Airlines, British Airways, PwC UK and TSL, alongside Payward, The Wall Street Journal and YouTube as official partners and official supporters DOOH.com and Premier League.



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