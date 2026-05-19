Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) Unveils Five-Pillar Digital Infrastructure Holding Company Strategy Across Africa and Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) ("Trident" or the "Company"), a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure and technology company, today announced the strategic evolution of its corporate structure into a diversified multi-vertical holding company focused on sovereign digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, AI-enabled systems, digital commerce, and technology-driven economic modernization initiatives across Africa and Asia-Pacific markets.

The Company's expanded operating structure is designed around five strategic pillars intended to create an integrated ecosystem of scalable digital infrastructure platforms serving both public and private sector markets.

Building upon the Company's previously disclosed potential US$800 million Ghana joint venture revenue framework announced in April 2026, TDTH believes its expanded multi-vertical holding company strategy substantially broadens its long-term addressable market opportunity across sovereign digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, AI-driven systems, transaction infrastructure, and economic modernization initiatives spanning Africa and Asia-Pacific markets.

Trident believes emerging economies represent one of the largest long-term global opportunities for digital infrastructure deployment, particularly across identity systems, financial inclusion, cybersecurity, AI enablement, transaction infrastructure, and technology-enabled economic modernization initiatives.

"TDTH is evolving beyond a single-vertical technology company into a diversified holding company designed to participate in multiple layers of the digital infrastructure economy. We built Tridentity to be the trusted layer beneath national digital economies. With sovereign mandates active across emerging markets, our next phase is scaling the adjacent infrastructure - cybersecurity, AI, and transaction systems that those economies will run on," said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Trident.

Five Strategic Pillars Driving TDTH's Long-Term Expansion Strategy

Tridentity Infrastructure Group - National Identity Infrastructure & Trusted Digital Systems

Trident views trusted digital identity infrastructure as the foundational layer for next-generation digital economies. Through its infrastructure initiatives, the Company is developing systems designed to support citizen onboarding, digital verification, authentication, eKYC, and secure government and enterprise digital ecosystems.

The Company believes successful deployment of sovereign-scale digital identity infrastructure may establish long-term operational frameworks supporting future expansion opportunities across additional emerging markets.

TDTH Cybersecurity Group - Cybersecurity, Fraud Prevention & Resilient Digital Infrastructure Protection

As digital identity ecosystems and transaction infrastructure scale, cybersecurity and fraud prevention become mission-critical components of national and enterprise digital systems.

Through its exclusive Asia-Pacific distribution partnership with Memcyco, Trident is expanding its cybersecurity capabilities across enterprise and government markets focused on credential harvesting prevention, digital brand impersonation protection, account takeover mitigation, and resilient digital infrastructure protection.

TDTH AI & Intelligent Systems Group - AI-Driven Automation & Intelligent Infrastructure

TDTH's AI & Intelligent Systems Group is focused on AI-driven automation, predictive analytics, intelligent infrastructure systems, and enterprise-scale digital enablement technologies designed to support both government and commercial sector applications.

As part of its broader holding company strategy, TDTH is actively evaluating strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and investments in artificial intelligence, enterprise software, cybersecurity, intelligent systems, and digital infrastructure technologies that complement the Company's expanding platform ecosystem.

TDTH Africa - Strategic Infrastructure Partnerships & Economic Modernization

TDTH Africa serves as the Company's regional infrastructure and strategic partnerships platform focused on government modernization initiatives, digital commerce systems, transaction infrastructure, and long-term economic development opportunities across African markets.

The Company's 50/50 joint venture with Ghana-based Aliska Business Advisory and Research Limited represents TDTH's second active strategic market in Africa and demonstrates the Company's ability to expand beyond digital identity infrastructure into broader government technology and transaction-driven ecosystems.

TDTH Agritech - Food Security Infrastructure & Agricultural Modernization

TDTH Agritech is focused on technology-enabled agricultural infrastructure, agri-finance solutions, food-security ecosystems, supply-chain traceability, and digital modernization initiatives supporting sustainable economic development across emerging markets.

Institutional Positioning & Nasdaq Compliance

As part of its broader institutional positioning strategy, the Company continues to actively engage with The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") and remains committed to satisfying all applicable listing standards, corporate governance requirements, and public market regulations.

Following the Company's previously implemented 1-for-30 reverse stock split in April 2026, TDTH believes its evolving operational structure, strategic platform expansion, and long-term growth initiatives reflect its commitment to institutional scalability and maintaining a strong public market foundation.

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) is a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology platforms across emerging markets. The Company's strategy centers on entering high-growth economies through trusted digital identity infrastructure and expanding across adjacent government technology, digital commerce, cybersecurity, AI, and transaction-driven service verticals.

TDTH's active initiatives include national digital identity infrastructure mandates, MSME digital tax formalization platforms, national digital commerce ecosystems, and enterprise cybersecurity deployments spanning Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, and technology-driven platform deployment, TDTH aims to establish scalable long-term digital infrastructure ecosystems serving both public and private sector markets.

With active operations and strategic initiatives in Ghana and Asia-Pacific markets, TDTH is positioning itself to capitalize on one of the largest global opportunities in digital transformation infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "targets," "projects," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," "potential," "continue," and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in announcements and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's strategic initiatives, expansion plans, projected market opportunities, anticipated platform adoption, onboarding targets, projected revenue opportunities, operational deployment expectations, platform scalability, monetization opportunities, AI integration opportunities, strategic partnerships, potential acquisitions, regulatory developments, government contracting processes, and future business performance. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: materialization and implementation of the Company's strategic initiatives; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; any actions by third parties including government agencies; the expected growth of the digital solutions market; cybersecurity risks; the geopolitical, economic, social and legal developments in the jurisdictions that the Company operates in or in which the Company intends to expand its business and operations; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

PR & Media Contact:

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Investor Relations Inquiries:

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New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: investor@tridentity.me