

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading close to the flatline even as world markets brace for the developments related to the Middle East war. Hopes of a negotiated settlement dragged down crude oil prices, resulting in a decline in bond yields as well as the safe haven dollar trading on a flat note. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has edged up in the past 24 hours. Market leader Bitcoin traded between $77,749 and $76,029.



With markets more or less remaining stable, CoinMarketCap's Fear and Greed Index is remaining steady at 39, a reading implying fear in the market. The index was at 49 (neutral) a week ago.



Data for the past 24 hours from Coinglass shows crypto liquidations, i.e. the forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses, declined to $279 million from $764 million a day earlier. Long positions decreased to $187 million from the level of $673 million a day earlier whereas short positions edged up to $92 million from $90 million a day earlier.



Overall crypto market capitalization has increased 0.06 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.56 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume has however increased 22 percent to $92 billion. Only 24 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas 21 are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 0.76 percent lower at $76,668.10. The current price is around 39 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 5 percent in the past week and 12.4 percent on a year-to-date basis.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows jumping to $649 million on Monday from $290 million on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with massive outflows of $448 million. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) followed with net outflows of $110 million.



Bitcoin has improved to the 12th rank in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com and is now positioned between Meta Platforms ranked 11th and Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) which has slipped to the 13th rank.



Ethereum (ETH) declined 1.2 percent overnight as it traded at $2,109.11. The leading alternate coin is trading 57 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows further increasing to $86 million on Monday from $66 million on Friday and $6 million on Thursday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $55 million.



Ethereum has improved 2 notches to the 69th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped almost half percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $638.78. BNB is trading 53 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency lost 1.7 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.37, around 64 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) dropped 0.9 percent overnight to $84.36. SOL's current price is around 71 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall declined almost half percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3547. The trading price is 20 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 9th overall plunged 1.6 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1038. DOGE is trading 86 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) however jumped 5.2 percent in the past 24 hours. HYPE is trading at $47.85, around 19 percent below the all-time high of $59.39 recorded on September 18, 2025.



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