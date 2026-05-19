Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) ("TNR", "TNR Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that McEwen Inc. ("McEwen") has provided an update on the Los Azules copper, gold and silver project in San Juan, Argentina. TNR holds a 0.4% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR Royalty") (of which 0.04% of the 0.4% NSR Royalty is held on behalf of a shareholder) on the Los Azules Copper Project. The Los Azules project is held by McEwen Copper Inc. ("McEwen Copper"), which is 46.3% owned by McEwen.

A news release issued by McEwen on May 14, 2026, stated:

"("McEwen Copper" or the "Company") today announced that it has retained Societe Generale, to act as its sole financial advisor in connection with project debt financing of the Company's Los Azules copper project located in San Juan Province, Argentina (the "Project").

"Under the mandate, Societe Generale will lead the structuring and arrangement of a senior debt package to fund the construction of the Project. Societe Generale's scope of work spans both preparatory and implementation phases and includes development of the financing strategy; coordination of lenders' technical, market, environmental and social, insurance, audit and tax due diligence; preparation of the lenders' information package; and assistance with the negotiation. The financing is expected to be assembled from a combination of export credit agency, commercial bank debt, multilateral and development finance institution facilities, and potential project bond or other capital markets instruments.

"The appointment complements the Company's continuing relationship with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, with whom the Company has a collaboration agreement to align the Project with IFC's environmental, social, and governance standards in anticipation of international project financing. The Project will be developed in alignment with the Equator Principles.

"'Bringing Societe Generale on board marks a significant step in advancing Los Azules toward construction,' said Michael Meding, Managing Director of McEwen Copper. 'Societe Generale's global project finance platform and long-standing relationships with the export credit agency, multilateral and commercial banking community make them an ideal partner to help us assemble a robust, competitively priced debt package for one of the world's largest undeveloped copper projects.'"

In its news release dated May 6, 2026, McEwen stated:

"McEwen owns a 46.3% equity stake in McEwen Copper and a 1.25% NSR royalty on McEwen Copper's Los Azules copper project. The royalty is projected to generate pre-tax $520.5 million at recent copper spot price of $5.80/lb and $389.5 million at the feasibility study's base-case copper price of $4.35/lb over the 22-year mine life. There is potential to extend the life of Los Azules by an additional 33 years.

"Los Azules advanced significantly in 2025, completing two foundational milestones: approval of its application under Argentina's RIGI (Large Investment Incentive Regime), securing 30 years of legal, fiscal, and customs stability; and publication of a Feasibility Study confirming robust project economics, with initial 5-year average production of 205 ktpa of copper cathodes at $1.71/lb C1 cash cost over a 22-year mine life and identified upside potential to extend mine life for an additional 33 years adding an average of 141ktpa Cu per annum.

"Following the Feasibility Study, project costs began to be capitalized in late Q3 2025 under U.S. GAAP. The 2026 objective is to advance the project toward a Final Investment Decision targeted for year-end 2026, with construction targeted to commence in early 2027, and production in 2030, subject to project financing and customary approvals."

In its news release dated March 12, 2026, McEwen stated:

"RIGI approval was obtained in September 2025 granting significant benefits which include regulatory stability, lower 'overall tax burden, access to international arbitration and guaranteed access to foreign currency.

"We released a strong feasibility study in October 2025 with headline production of 205 ktpa copper cathodes that can be directly delivered to industry, at $1.71/lb C1 cash cost and $2.11/lb AISC, and average production of 148 ktpa copper over 22 years. The study also highlights upside potential to add another 33 years of mine life with 141 ktpa of copper production, using Rio Tinto's Nuton technology or a conventional concentrator.

"Our team is continuing detailed engineering, with the aim of delivering a Final Investment Decision (FID) by end of this year, with construction targeted to begin in early 2027, subject to project financing.

"With the Feasibility Study completed, project costs for Los Azules began to be capitalized in late Q3 2025 under U.S. GAAP."

For further details, visit the McEwen website.

Qualified Persons

The McEwen Copper feasibility study technical report has an effective date of September 3, 2025.

The feasibility study and associated news disclosures were reviewed and verified by the following qualified persons who are independent consultants of McEwen Copper:

-Technical aspects of the news release related to Project Execution, Development information, and other information excluding mineral resource disclosure - James L. Sorensen - FAusIMM Reg. No. 221286 with Samuel Engineering.

-Technical aspects of the news release related to Metallurgical Summary and Process Information - Michael McGlynn - SME Registered Member No. 4149430 with Samuel Engineering.

-Disclosure related to the updated Los Azules mineral resource estimate - Jeff Sullivan - FAusIMM Reg. No. 201778 with CRM-SA, LLC.

-Disclosure related to the initial Los Azules mining, and mineral reserve estimate - Gordon Zurowski, P.Eng with AGP Mining Consultants.

-Technical aspects of the news release related to Financial Modeling - Steve Pozder - P.E. with Samuel Engineering."

About McEwen Copper

McEwen Copper Inc. is a copper development company whose principal asset is the Los Azules project in San Juan Province, Argentina - an advanced-stage project counted among the largest undeveloped copper resources globally. McEwen Copper is 46.3%-owned by McEwen.

The McEwen press release appears to be reviewed and verified by a Qualified Person (as that term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and the procedures, methodology and key assumptions disclosed therein are those adopted and consistently applied in the mining industry, but no Qualified Person engaged by TNR has done sufficient work to analyze, interpret, classify or verify McEwen's information to determine the current mineral resource or other information referred to in its press releases. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned in placing any reliance on the disclosures therein.

Kirill Klip, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased that McEwen Copper has reached this milestone following the release of the feasibility study and securing of an environmental permit for the construction and operation of Los Azules. The collaboration between McEwen Copper and International Finance Corporation (IFC), and admission to the Argentina Regime of Incentives for Investment (RIGI) could move the Los Azules copper project development closer to a construction decision.

"Mining in Argentina is being recognized by the government as an integral part of its economic development plan, providing jobs and enriching local communities. The president of Argentina has introduced important government policies aimed at supporting business and unlocking the country's economic potential.

"TNR Gold's vision is aligned with the leaders of innovation among automakers like Stellantis, whose aim is to decarbonize mobility, and mining industry leaders such as Rob McEwen, whose vision is 'to build a mine for the future, based on regenerative principles that can achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2038'.

"Together with Rio Tinto's Venture Nuton, McEwen Copper is exploring new technologies that save energy, water, time and capital, advancing Los Azules towards the goal of leading environmental performance. The involvement of Rio Tinto, with its innovative technology, may also accelerate realizing the potential of the Los Azules project.

"The green energy rEVolution relies on the supply of critical metals like copper. Delivering 'green copper' to Argentina and the world will contribute to the clean energy transition and electrification of transportation and energy industries.

"The feasibility study confirms Los Azules project as a long-life, low-cost producer of high-purity copper cathodes with strong economic returns and sustainability. It highlights the potential to create a robust leach project while reducing the environmental footprint, and greater environmental and social stewardship sets the project apart from other potential mine developments.

"TNR Gold does not have to contribute any capital for the development of the Los Azules Project. The essence of our business model is to have industry leaders like McEwen as operators on the projects that will potentially generate royalty cashflows to contribute significant value for our shareholders."

ABOUT TNR GOLD CORP.

TNR Gold Corp. is working to become the green energy metals royalty and gold company.

Our business model provides a unique entry point in the creation of supply chains for critical materials like energy metals that are powering the energy rEVolution, and the gold industry that is providing a hedge for this stage of the economic cycle.

Our portfolio provides a unique combination of assets with exposure to multiple aspects of the mining cycle: the power of blue-sky discovery and important partnerships with industry leaders as operators on the projects that will potentially generate royalty cashflows to contribute significant value for our shareholders.

Over the past thirty years, TNR, through its lead generator business model, has been successful in generating high-quality global exploration projects. With the Company's expertise, resources and industry network, the potential of the Mariana Lithium Project and Los Azules Copper Project in Argentina, among many others, have been recognized.

TNR holds a 1.5% NSR royalty on the Mariana Lithium Project in Argentina, of which 0.15% of such NSR royalty is held on behalf of a shareholder of the Company. Ganfeng Lithium's subsidiary, Litio Minera Argentina ("LMA"), has the right to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR royalty on the Mariana Project, of which 0.9% is the Company's NSR royalty interest. The Company would receive CAN$900,000, and its shareholder would receive CAN$100,000 on the repurchase by LMA, resulting in TNR holding a 0.45% NSR royalty and its shareholder holding a 0.05% NSR royalty.

The Mariana Lithium Project is 100% owned by Ganfeng Lithium. The Mariana Lithium Project has been approved by the Argentina provincial government of Salta for an environmental impact report. Ganfeng Lithium officially inaugurated Mariana Lithium's start of production at a 20,000 tons-per-annum lithium chloride plant on February 12, 2025.

TNR Gold also holds a 0.4% NSR royalty on the Los Azules Copper Project, of which 0.04% of the 0.4% NSR royalty is held on behalf of a shareholder of the Company. The Los Azules Copper Project is being developed by McEwen Inc.

TNR also holds a 7% NPR on the Batidero I and II properties of the Josemaria Project that is being developed by the joint venture between Lundin Mining and BHP.

TNR provides significant exposure to gold through its 90% holding in the Shotgun Gold porphyry project in Alaska. The project is located in Southwestern Alaska near the Donlin Gold project, which is being developed by Barrick Gold and Novagold Resources. The Company's strategy with the Shotgun Gold Project is to attract a joint venture partnership with a major gold mining company. The Company is actively introducing the project to interested parties.

At its core, TNR provides a wide scope of exposure to gold, copper, silver and lithium through its holdings in Alaska (the Shotgun Gold porphyry project) and royalty holdings in Argentina (the Mariana Lithium project, the Los Azules Copper Project and the Batidero I & II properties of the Josemaria Project), and is committed to the continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Kirill Klip

Executive Chairman

www.tnrgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "will", "could" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "could" occur, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements made in relation to: TNR's future receipt of cash flows from its royalty holdings and the subsequent contribution of significant value to its shareholders; the possible growth of TNR's value; and TNR's strategy and business objectives; TNR's corporate objectives and future potential transactions being considered by the Special Committee and the Board, and the benefit that TNR's shareholders may derive from same; TNR's future receipt of cash flows from its royalty holdings and the subsequent contribution of significant value to its shareholders; the possible growth of TNR's value; future revenue and increased valuations of TNR's royalty holdings caused by potential strategic alliances with major mining companies and investment institutions; the potential production from the Mariana Lithium Project; future investment of substantial capital in the development of the Shotgun Gold Project by a potential partner of TNR; the possible benefits that may accrue to the Los Azules copper project; the potential acceleration of the Los Azules project's potential due to Rio Tinto's involvement in the project; and the potential benefits caused by delivering 'green copper' to Argentina and the world. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile on www.sedarplus.ca. While management believes that the assumptions made and reflected in this news release are reasonable, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. In particular, there can be no assurance that: TNR will enter into one or more strategic transactions, partnership or a spin-out, or be able to complete any further royalty acquisitions or sales of royalty interests, or portions thereof; debt or equity financings will be available to TNR; or that TNR will be able to achieve any of its corporate objectives. TNR relies on the confirmation of its ownership for mining claims from the appropriate government agencies when paying rental payments for such mining claims requested by these agencies. There could be a risk in the future of the changing internal policies of such government agencies or risk related to the third parties, in future, challenging the ownership of such mining claims. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements included herein are not guarantees of future performance, and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied on.

In formulating the forward-looking statements contained herein, management has assumed that business and economic conditions affecting TNR, and its royalty partners, McEwen Inc., Ganfeng Lithium, Lundin Mining and BHP will continue substantially in the ordinary course, including without limitation with respect to general industry conditions, general levels of economic activity and regulations. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information herein and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297853

Source: TNR Gold Corp.