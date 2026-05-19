Vishay Precision Group: VPG Chief Financial Officer, William M. Clancy, Announces Retirement, Effective December 31, 2026

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, today announced that William M. Clancy, its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be retiring effective December 31, 2026, and that the Company's Board of Directors will be conducting a search for his successor.

Through his 38-year career at VPG and its predecessor company, Mr. Clancy has served in a variety of senior financial leadership roles throughout his tenure. Among his many accomplishments, he played a key leadership role in the successful creation of VPG as an independent publicly traded company, helping to establish a strong financial foundation and positioning the organization for long-term success.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire leadership team, I want to thank Bill for his contributions and commitment to the company over the past three decades," said Ziv Shoshani, CEO. "Bill has been an integral part of our senior management team since we first became an independent public company in 2010, and a major contributor to our success. We are deeply grateful to him."

Saul Reibstein, Board Chair, added that "Bill's commitment and dedication to our customers, employees and stockholders have served VPG extremely well. We wish him the best for a well-deserved retirement."

Mr. Clancy said, "It has been an incredible privilege to work alongside so many talented colleagues throughout my career. I am proud of all that we have accomplished together and confident the company is well positioned for continued success in the years ahead."

About VPG:

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers' product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements:

From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this press release, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; impact of inflation; potential issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, and health (including pandemics) instabilities; instability or disruption caused by military hostilities in the regions or countries in which we operate (including Israel); difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; our ability to execute our corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.