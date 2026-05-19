Demonstration showed how combining advanced radar, sophisticated control systems, and AI can turn existing kinetic weapons into highly effective C-UAS effectors

Echodyne, the radar platform company, and Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B), a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of high performance precision motion and control systems, announce the results of testing of their defensive systems to counter small offensive UAS ("sUAS") weapons.

Capabilities Tested

Live detection, lock on with precision tracking, and successfully engaging of Group 1-3 UAS threats in less than 3 seconds.

Combined AI targeting, wireless fire control, and radar integration across mission equipment capabilities for defense against small UAS weapons.

AI targeting for passive detection, autonomous targeting, track re-acquire, multi-object targeting.

Outputs

Identified and swiftly rectified critical capability gaps within a simulated battlefield environment.

Proved that combining precision data with AI firing solution computation is a cost-effective solution for rapidly upgrading existing kinetic weapon stations to highly effective C-UAS systems.

One of today's critical Defense challenges is detecting, tracking, and mitigating small unmanned offensive platforms in all domains. The speed and lethality of sUAS means they are a constant and serious threat on the battlefield, requiring rapid systems response to protect the warfighter.

The Operation Condor Rebirth demonstration exercise was conducted at Fort Hood, Texas in late March and the team included Moog (RIwP and AI targeting), Echodyne (EchoShield radar), and Picogrid (Legion data platform for connected mission systems). The goal was to deliver rapid integration of new systems into a secure Army network and validate against simulated threats in live-fire scenarios.

Moog's modular weapons platform includes an edge computer, Echodyne's EchoShield radar for precision tracking, and cables to enable integration with any existing U.S. Army turreted weapon station. The AI targeting system is an enhanced counter-UAS (C-UAS) detection and tracking capability designed for turreted weapons. Fusing precision airspace data with AI capabilities for rapid firing solution computation shown to immediately upgrade these existing kinetic weapon stations to effective C-UAS systems. The team demonstrated detecting, locking on with solid precision tracking, and successfully engaging Group 1-3 UAS threats in less than 3 seconds.

EchoShield is the market-leading medium range radar that consistently and reliably generates precise location data for all drone types and configurations. As a commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) radar system, EchoShield's industry standard interfaces and rich data options create a baseline data set that accurately slews optical sensors, cues effector options, and accelerates reaction time. Boasting advanced classification capabilities built on advanced machine learning models, EchoShield tracks all movement and pinpoints system and operator attention where and when it matters.

"Echodyne is proud to continue supporting Moog's advanced C-UAS and Air Defense capabilities as a trusted partner and collaborator," said Eben Frankenberg, Echodyne CEO. "By combining high quality radar sensors and rapid integration of data it is possible to deliver impressive C-UAS capabilities from existing battlefield systems, affordably and more quickly than using purpose-built systems."

"This is a critical moment to rapidly strengthen C-UAS defenses and protect warfighters against evolving threats," said Mike Gruver, Moog SVP Defense. "Working with teammates like Echodyne ensures the best forms of C-UAS capabilities are available to the U.S. and its Allies."

About Echodyne

Echodyne, the radar platform company, is a U.S. designer and manufacturer of high-performance radar systems for defense, government, and commercial market applications. The company combines patented metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA) technology with powerful software and machine learning to deliver high-fidelity situational awareness data pinpointing activity in air and surface domains with unrivalled speed, accuracy, and precision. Proven and trusted by militaries, agencies, integrators, and critical infrastructure around the globe, Echodyne's products set a new standard for commercial high-fidelity radar excellence. Privately held, the company is headquartered in Kirkland, WA, USA and backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Baillie Gifford, and Northrop Grumman, among others. See radar in action at echodyne.com or call +1-425-753-7015.

About Moog Inc.

Moog is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems. Moog's high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites, and space vehicles, launch vehicles, defense systems, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information can be found at www.moog.com or www.moog.com/defense.

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