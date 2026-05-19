New integration closes the reimbursement gap for teams domestic or abroad: expense data flows to global payroll with local compliance automatically enforced and built to scale.

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the easiest way to manage expenses, corporate cards, and travel, today announced a strategic partnership with Playroll, a global HR platform that makes it simple to hire, pay, and manage global teams compliantly. The new integration closes the reimbursement gap for global teams expense data flows to payroll in local currency with compliance automatically enforced across 180+ countries. Expensify's expense platform directly to Playroll's global payroll infrastructure, in a single workflow from receipt to reimbursement. Approved expenses flow into the next payroll run in each country, are processed in local currency, and are reconciled against payroll in real time. The partnership includes a new integration that connects Expensify's expense management platform with Playroll's global payroll infrastructure, helping businesses streamline reimbursements and payroll for distributed teams. Learn more at https://use.expensify.com.

"Managing global teams shouldn't require stitching together disconnected systems," said Nick Tooker, Head of Partnerships at Expensify. "By partnering with Playroll, we're making it easier for companies to handle expenses and payroll together, with less manual work and better oversight."

The integration allows customers to export expense data from Expensify into Playroll for smoother payroll processing and global reimbursements. Setup is handled within Playroll, where customers can securely connect their Expensify account and map expense categories to payroll workflows.

"The reimbursement gap exists because global teams need compliance validation across 180+ countries, but finance teams can't hire a compliance expert for each one. Playroll closes that gap, local standards are automatically enforced, every payment is audit-ready, and expenses flow straight to payroll. Finance teams finally stop manual validation and scale without hiring. Our Expensify integration was the missing piece we knew global teams needed," said Erez Golan, Managing Director at Playroll.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Streamlined global reimbursements through direct expense-to-payroll workflows

Improved visibility into employee spend across multiple countries

Reduced manual data entry between finance and payroll systems

Receipt-based reporting compliant with payroll requirements

As part of the collaboration, Playroll and Expensify will work together as preferred partners across payroll and expense management for customers in the U.K. and EMEA. The partnership will include mutual referrals, co-marketing initiatives, customer education, and coordinated go-to-market activities designed to help businesses manage global teams and spend more seamlessly.

This partnership reflects Expensify's continued investment in global integrations that simplify financial operations for distributed teams.

To learn more about Expensify, check out https://use.expensify.com.

About Expensify

Expensify is the easiest way to do your expenses, travel, and corporate cards. Built for businesses of all sizes and trusted by 15 million members worldwide, Expensify is a top-rated app across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and more. Learn more at use.expensify.com.

About Playroll

Playroll is a global workforce infrastructure platform that helps businesses compliantly employ, onboard, and pay international teams through Employer of Record, global payroll, contractor management, and entity setup services across 180+ countries. Gold winner, Global HR Solution Provider of the Year 2025 Stevie Awards. Learn more at www.playroll.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260519341013/en/

Contacts:

Nick Tooker, press@expensify.com