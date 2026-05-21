Partnership connects Expensify customers with VAT IT's global VAT reclaim and e-invoicing solutions

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), the easiest way to manage expenses, corporate cards, and travel, today announced a new integration partnership with VAT IT, a global leader in VAT reclaim services. The integration enables Expensify customers to streamline VAT recovery processes by automatically syncing eligible expense data with VAT IT, reducing manual work and helping businesses recover more from international business spend. This partnership expands Expensify's global capabilities, helping the company better serve customers in Europe and Canada, where VAT reclaim services are a key component of modern expense management.

As part of Expensify's growing integrations ecosystem, the partnership gives customers access to VAT IT's global VAT reclaim services and broader indirect tax compliance solutions, including e-invoicing capabilities. Through the collaboration, Expensify customers can more efficiently identify VAT reclaim opportunities, centralize supporting documentation, and simplify international tax recovery workflows across multiple jurisdictions.

The relationship also supports future opportunities around embedded and white-label VAT reclaim experiences for Expensify customers, helping businesses better manage global spend and compliance requirements within their existing expense workflows.

"Our goal is to help customers reduce friction across every part of the expense and travel workflow," said Nick Tooker, Head of Partnerships at Expensify. "By adding VAT IT to the Expensify integrations ecosystem, customers can more easily access VAT reclaim services and improve visibility into international business spend."

Through the integration, customers can:

Connect Expensify customers with VAT IT's global VAT reclaim services

Simplify identification of recoverable international business expenses

Reduce manual administrative work tied to VAT documentation and reconciliation

Improve visibility into VAT reclaim opportunities across travel and expense spend

Support broader global compliance and e-invoicing initiatives

Customers interested in learning more about VAT reclaim services through the partnership can visit the VAT IT website.

About Expensify

Expensify is the easiest way to do your expenses, travel, and corporate cards. Built for businesses of all sizes and trusted by 15 million members worldwide, Expensify is a top-rated app across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and more. Learn more at expensify.com.

About VAT IT

VAT IT is a global leader in VAT recovery and indirect tax services, helping businesses reclaim VAT and other indirect taxes across multiple jurisdictions worldwide. Through technology-enabled solutions and tax expertise, VAT IT helps organizations improve compliance, reduce administrative burden, and recover eligible business expenses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260521691479/en/

Contacts:

ntooker@expensify.com, press@expensify.com