AECI Limited - Declaration of Cumulative 5.5 Per Cent Preference Share Dividend No. 176

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DECLARATION OF CUMULATIVE 5.5 PER CENT PREFERENCE SHARE DIVIDEND NO. 176

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, 19 May 2026, the board of directors of AECI (Board) declared a gross cash dividend, at the rate of 5.5 per cent per annum (equivalent to 2,75 pence sterling), for the six months ending Monday, 15 June 2026. The dividend is payable on Monday, 15 June 2026 to holders of preference shares recorded in the register of the Company at the close of business on the record date for receipt of the cash dividend, being Friday, 12 June 2026.

The last day to trade cumdividend will be Tuesday, 9 June 2026 and shares will commence trading ex dividend from the opening of trade on Wednesday, 10 June 2026.

The dividend is declared in pound sterling and the payment will be made from the offices of the Transfer Secretaries in South Africa and the United Kingdom on Monday, 15 June 2026. Dividends payable from South Africa will be paid in South African currency (ZAR) at the rate of 61.46957 ZAR cents per preference share (gross dividend) in accordance with the ruling exchange rate on 18 May 2026 (1 pound sterling = ZAR 22.35257).

A South African dividend withholding tax of 20% will be applicable to all shareholders who are not either exempt or entitled to a reduction of withholding tax rate in terms of a relevant Double Taxation Agreement, resulting in a net dividend of 49.17566 ZAR cents per preference share payable to preference shareholders who are not eligible for an exemption or reduction. Application forms for exemption or reduction may be obtained from the Transfer Secretary on Tel. +27 11 370 5000 or by email at: ZACSJHBDividendTaxQ@Computershare.co.za and must be returned to them on or before Tuesday, 9 June 2026.

Dividends payable from the United Kingdom office will be subject to such tax deductions as prescribed by the United Kingdom legislation, unless a certificate exempting the shareholder concerned from such tax deduction is received before Tuesday, 9 June 2026.

The issued share capital of the Company at the declaration date is 105 517 780 listed ordinary shares and 3 000 000 listed cumulative preference shares. The dividend has been declared from the income reserves of the Company (and has therefore not been declared as a reduction in the Company's contributed tax capital).

Any change of address or dividend instruction must be received on or before Tuesday, 9 June 2026.

Preference shares may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 10 June 2026 and Friday, 12 June 2026, both days inclusive.

By order of the Board

C Singh

Group Company Secretary

Woodmead, Sandton

19 May 2026

Transfer Secretaries

Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited

Rosebank Towers

15 Biermann Avenue

Rosebank

2196

and

Computershare Investor Services PLC

PO Box 82

The Pavilions

Bridgwater Road

Bristol BS99 7NH

England

Registered office

1 st Floor, AECI Place

24 The Woodlands

Woodlands Drive

Woodmead

Sandton

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited