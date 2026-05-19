AECI Limited - Availability of the B-BBEE Annual Compliance Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE00000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

AVAILABILITY OF THE B-BBEE ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

In compliance with paragraph 12.7(g) of the JSE Listings Requirements, AECI shareholders and noteholders are hereby advised that the Company's latest annual compliance report prepared pursuant to section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act, No. 53 of 2003, as amended, is available on the Company's website at https://investor.aeciworld.com/policies-and-charters.php .

Woodmead, Sandton

19 May 2026

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited