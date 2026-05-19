AECI Limited - Availability of the B-BBEE Annual Compliance Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1924/002590/06
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE00000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)
AVAILABILITY OF THE B-BBEE ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT
In compliance with paragraph 12.7(g) of the JSE Listings Requirements, AECI shareholders and noteholders are hereby advised that the Company's latest annual compliance report prepared pursuant to section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act, No. 53 of 2003, as amended, is available on the Company's website at https://investor.aeciworld.com/policies-and-charters.php.
Woodmead, Sandton
19 May 2026
Equity Sponsor: One Capital
Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited